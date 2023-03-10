Open in App
Boulder, CO
The Tuscaloosa News

Sal Sunseri leaves Nick Saban, Alabama football, joins Deion Sanders' Colorado staff

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News,

5 days ago

Sal Sunseri has left Alabama football to join Deion Sanders at Colorado as defensive tackles coach, the Buffaloes announced Friday.

Sunseri served as senior special assistant to Nick Saban this past season after previously coaching outside linebackers from 2019-21.

Sunseri joins Charles Kelly, who also left Alabama to become Colorado's defensive coordinator this offseason.

Sunseri had multiple stints at Alabama working for Saban. He had also been in Tuscaloosa from 2009-11 when he served as linebackers coach.

Sunseri also has made stops as a position coach at Florida, the Oakland Raiders, Florida State, Carolina Panthers, Michigan State, LSU and more. Sunseri also was Tennessee's defensive coordinator in 2012.

Part of Sunseri's most recent role with Alabama was monitoring the portal.

Alabama has had a handful of staff changes this offseason, including hiring offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Alabama also has a new inside linebackers coach in Robert Bala.

