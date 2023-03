weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest by NWS 5 days ago

5 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-10 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-03-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road ...