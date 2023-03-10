Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Road conditions improve following heavy snowfall overnight

By Gabrielle Phifer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kh0eD_0lEZtKQo00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are no signs of spring yet, just more snow covering the grounds across the West Michigan area. It forced more than 200 schools to close Friday morning.

The Kent County Road Commission worked throughout the night and into the morning. Its focus is scraping the snow from roads and highways.

“Last night after midnight, they (snow plow truck drivers) saw snow rates of over 2 inches an hour. We saw a lot of heavy snow coming down quickly,” KCRC Deputy Managing Director of Operations Jerry Byrne said. “Mother nature is really going to help us out today.”

Conditions have greatly improved since the early morning hours on Friday. However, there were several reports of crashes and slide-offs.

Areas across Grand Rapids have reported anywhere between 6 to 12 inches of snow.

According to Storm Team 8 meteorologists, the additional snow totals for this month make this the seventh snowiest winter in the city’s history.

So far, it’s not impacting the KCRC’s budget, as Byrne calls the conditions “ideal.”

“These are actually better for the budget, better for the amount of salt we use because we can mechanically remove all but that last quarter inch,” Byrne said. “It’s much cheaper to deal with 6 to 8 inches in one snow storm than 6 to 8 one-inch snow storms.”

Byrne added his crews would begin to remove snow from neighborhood streets at least once sometime Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Grand Rapids, MI newsLocal Grand Rapids, MI
Toddler found wandering GR early Sunday is back home
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Gas prices expected to be less this summer than last
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
West Michigan Women’s Expo begins Friday
Grand Rapids, MI1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cause of Muskegon marina fire unknown
Muskegon, MI6 hours ago
2-car crash at intersection north of Nashville
Nashville, MI13 hours ago
Paw Paw Twp. opposes 20-mile power line, property owners concerned
Paw Paw, MI1 day ago
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Van Buren Co.
South Haven, MI13 hours ago
Zeeland development will bring Public back to downtown
Zeeland, MI3 hours ago
50-year-old WMU agave plant will soon bloom, die
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Electric service delays slow homebuilders
Kent City, MI4 hours ago
86-year-old man injured in hit-and-run near Greenville
Greenville, MI1 day ago
1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in 2 separate crashes in Wyoming
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
One hurt trying to put out fire in Battle Creek
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Distemper death toll connected to Cober’s Canines now at 11
Norton Shores, MI9 hours ago
Community-focused restaurant to take Cherry Street Deli spot
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Kzoo police dog helps officers track down burglary suspect
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Grand Haven Area Public Schools introduces bond proposal to build new middle school
Grand Haven, MI1 day ago
Kalamazoo stolen vehicle and firearms recovery
Kalamazoo, MI16 hours ago
Deputies: One seriously hurt, one arrested in shooting near Kzoo
Kalamazoo, MI22 hours ago
How much coffee is too much coffee?
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Pet owners, vets deal with dog flu vaccine shortage
Grand Rapids, MI22 hours ago
The band’s back together: Irish on Ionia returns Saturday
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Neurologist: Good sleep starts during the day
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Doctors urge end to daylight saving time
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Pine Rest expert lauds new recommendation for annual youth anxiety screenings
Grand Rapids, MI5 hours ago
Weapons charge issued after stabbing at Brann’s
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
GRPD warning of officer impersonation scam
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy