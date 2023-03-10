Obligation to Tong tenants questioned

The town closed on its $1.75 million purchase of 942 Main St. known as the Tong building earlier this month. Now, it plans to demolish the building by February 2024 to accommodate new development. By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — The local Economic Development Commission has raised questions about the town’s legal obligations to the Tong building’s six tenants, now that the town has purchased the Main Street property.

“There’s of course the appetite to help, and then there’s the obligation to help,” EDC member Steven Hernandez said during a meeting Thursday where Town Planner Gary Anderson gave a presentation on development plans for the property.

Anderson replied that there is little Manchester legally must do to assist the businesses, since it is related to a public project. But the town is committed to assisting tenants, and has reached out to them to figure out their relocation costs.