Open in App
Manchester, CT
See more from this location?
Journal Inquirer

Obligation to Tong tenants questioned

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Akel_0lEZpWv800
The town closed on its $1.75 million purchase of 942 Main St. known as the Tong building earlier this month. Now, it plans to demolish the building by February 2024 to accommodate new development. By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — The local Economic Development Commission has raised questions about the town’s legal obligations to the Tong building’s six tenants, now that the town has purchased the Main Street property.

“There’s of course the appetite to help, and then there’s the obligation to help,” EDC member Steven Hernandez said during a meeting Thursday where Town Planner Gary Anderson gave a presentation on development plans for the property.

Anderson replied that there is little Manchester legally must do to assist the businesses, since it is related to a public project. But the town is committed to assisting tenants, and has reached out to them to figure out their relocation costs.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manchester, CT newsLocal Manchester, CT
Manchester looks for public comment on development plan
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Demo permit pulled for Buckland gas station
Manchester, CT6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Hartford council adopts $211.1M budget
East Hartford, CT1 day ago
Glastonbury town manager defends budget from proposed cut
Glastonbury, CT9 hours ago
South Windsor splash pad on tap for summer
South Windsor, CT6 hours ago
Enfield soup kitchen begins annual donation challenge
Enfield, CT9 hours ago
$44.5M town, school budgets OK’d, go to EW Finance Board
East Windsor, CT1 day ago
Study: Windsor Locks has enough affordable housing, but more could be done
Windsor Locks, CT8 hours ago
$1 ticket for Cinema site
New Britain, CT6 days ago
Antiques show returns to Tolland
Tolland, CT2 days ago
Polish BBQ, bakery gets Enfield PZC approval
Enfield, CT1 day ago
New Haven homeless residents say order to dismantle camp is ‘devastating’
New Haven, CT1 day ago
USDA: Look out for spotted lanternflies in Connecticut
Farmington, CT1 day ago
CT woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Police nab suspect in ION Bank case
Middlebury, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport woman living in her car thankful for support after News 12 story
Bridgeport, CT4 days ago
Bridgeport woman living in her car is no longer homeless
Bridgeport, CT3 days ago
RI Firefighter EMTs Suspended for Failing to Treat Emergency Call Victim - Who Later Died
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago
No Injuries In Derby Apartment House Fire
Derby, CT4 days ago
Second murder on same Hartford block in days
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Ex-EH man gets 6½ years for possessing shootout gun
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
Woman dies in crash on Main Street in Meriden
Meriden, CT3 days ago
Two families displaced following house fire in Bristol
Bristol, CT5 days ago
Record Danbury Drug Bust: ‘Operation Trinity Cafe’ Ends In 4 Arrests
Danbury, CT5 days ago
Movie crew rolls into town to shoot Christmas film
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Vernon, CT4 days ago
Bloomfield man murdered in Hartford
Bloomfield, CT3 days ago
Man accused of videoing girl in dressing room in Enfield, Conn., arrested in East Longmeadow, Mass.
Enfield, CT4 days ago
Police ID Woman Killed in Meriden Crash
Meriden, CT3 days ago
Juror’s discomfort with audience disrupts murder trial
Hartford, CT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy