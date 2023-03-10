Boomer: Jets should go all out for Odell Beckham Jr. AND Aaron Rodgers

All the buzz around the Jets of late is the potential acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, as Gang Green is reportedly optimistic that they are on the cusp of landing the future Hall of Famer.

But, as Odell Beckham Jr. holds workouts for potentially interested teams on Friday, Boomer wonders: why should the Jets stop at Rodgers?

“If you brought Odell and Aaron Rodgers here, the Jets locker room would explode,” Boomer said. “That locker room would go crazy…I think overall, the presence of Odell, who is somewhat of a God to these young players…you want stars, go get them, baby. Go get them!

“Put him and Garrett Wilson with Aaron Rodgers? Dare I even think it…if Aaron Rodgers says, ‘I’d love to have Odell Beckham Jr.?’”

Gio wasn’t as thrilled with idea, considering Beckham’s recent plane incident, which, coupled with Rodgers’ own off-the-field controversies, might be too much in the limelight of New York.

“There’s enough coming to the Jets that we don’t need another wild card,” Gio said.

Boomer has more faith in Beckham, and wants to see him join Rodgers in what would be an electric Jets offense.

“I think he’s like Geno Smith. He’s matured….and did you see the Instagram post he put out yesterday? He looks unbelievable,” Boomer said. “He’s a football player, man. He wants to play football. He wants to be on the field and perform.”

