Albert Pujols on coaching: 'I think it will happen'

By Tim Kelly,

5 days ago

Albert Pujols is still catching his breath from a torrid finish to his career, which saw him become the fourth member of the 700 Home Run Club in the waning weeks of his 22nd and final season.

But at some point, the three-time National League MVP envisions himself returning to the dugout.

While all-time great players often don't translate into being great coaches, Pujols seemed to believe when asked Thursday at St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training that a leadership role is in his future.

"Of course; I think it will happen," Pujols told the collective media, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand . "When the opportunity is calling and it’s the right opportunity, I will revisit it and see if it's the best for me. As of right now and the next couple of years, I definitely will enjoy what I'm doing."

Pujols is now a special assistant for the Los Angeles Angels , the team that he hit 222 of his 703 career home runs as a member of.

The 11-time All-Star will become eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2028 , at which point he'll be a candidate to potentially become the second player ever to receive votes on 100% of ballots, joining Mariano Rivera.

