Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hamden Police are investigating a crash that killed a man on Dixwell Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of the crash Thursday evening around 7 p.m. on Dixwell Avenue near Beacon Street.

Police say John Gursky, 67, of Hamden, was crossing Dixwell Avenue on foot when a car that was traveling southbound struck him.

Gursky was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.