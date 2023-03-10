James Harden's Status For Trail Blazers-76ers Game

James Harden is not on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday, March 10, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as James Harden is not on the injury report.

The 2018 MVP had missed Tuesday’s 117-94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Harden comes into the night with outstanding averages of 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 48 games.

The former Arizona State star is also shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range.

He is in his first full season with the 76ers after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the 2021-22 season.

Right now, the 76ers are one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-22 record in 65 games.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone 7-3, and they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, they are an outstanding 24-10 in the 34 games they have hosted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are tied for the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-35 record in 66 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and have gone 14-20 in the 34 games they have played on the road away from Portland, Oregon.