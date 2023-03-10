Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

James Harden's Status For Trail Blazers-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxtrD_0lEZoEO300

James Harden is not on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday, March 10, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as James Harden is not on the injury report.

The 2018 MVP had missed Tuesday’s 117-94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Underdog NBA: "James Harden (foot) not listed on injury report for Friday."

Harden comes into the night with outstanding averages of 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 48 games.

The former Arizona State star is also shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range.

He is in his first full season with the 76ers after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the 2021-22 season.

Right now, the 76ers are one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-22 record in 65 games.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone 7-3, and they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, they are an outstanding 24-10 in the 34 games they have hosted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are tied for the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-35 record in 66 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and have gone 14-20 in the 34 games they have played on the road away from Portland, Oregon.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
BREAKING: Big News About Ja Morant Reported On Monday
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Clippers Game
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History Twice On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Massive LeBron James Injury Update Reported Before Tuesday’s Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Anthony Davis' Honest Quote After The Lakers Lost To The Knicks
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Star Guard Wants To Remain In Los Angeles Long-Term
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Suns Game
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Steph Curry's Amazing Quote About Klay Thompson
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Knicks
Portland, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy