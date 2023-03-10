Love Life or Your Career? Jenna Ortega Sparks an Interesting Convo

Can you really focus on both? Tanya Rad brought up an interesting debate following a confession from Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.

During an interview with Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Jenna revealed she's not dating for two reasons:

“I’m not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone.”

And:

“If there’s one thing I’m going to focus on – which is probably something I need to change – it’s going to be my work.”

Tanya shared this confession reminded her of an interview with Milo Ventimiglia a few years back where he said “everything is second position to work – everything.”

Do you agree you need to focus on one or the other? Can you have both?