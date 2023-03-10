Open in App
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Love Life or Your Career? Jenna Ortega Sparks an Interesting Convo

By Sierra Marquina,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTTUe_0lEZoDVK00

Can you really focus on both? Tanya Rad brought up an interesting debate following a confession from Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.

During an interview with Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Jenna revealed she's not dating for two reasons:

“I’m not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone.”

And:

“If there’s one thing I’m going to focus on – which is probably something I need to change – it’s going to be my work.”

Tanya shared this confession reminded her of an interview with Milo Ventimiglia a few years back where he said “everything is second position to work – everything.”

Do you agree you need to focus on one or the other? Can you have both? Listen back:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy