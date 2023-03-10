Open in App
Dallas, TX
KDAF

Date night with a view? Check out this Downtown Dallas modern Italian steakhouse with hand-crafted cocktails

By Landon Wexler,

5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking to shake up your date night with a delicious dinner with a view? It’s hard to find one better than Monarch at the top of The National Building in Downtown Dallas.

Landon Wexler sits down with Monarch Executive Chef, Eric Dreyer, to taste a few of his incredible dishes.

Every dish you’ll be served at Monarch is from scratch and hand-made. Chef Eric Dreyer leads the Monarch kitchen team, where they craft everything from their brick oven-baked lasagna and hearth-cooked steaks to their extraordinary desserts.

A view from a table on the National’s 49th floor at Monarch.

Much like their location, the cocktail selection is top-notch, with every imaginable variation of liquor. They even offer a $200 Monarch Old Fashioned. See that and get a taste of the Monarch experience in our story above.

Their brick-oven-baked lasagna is some of the greatest Landon claims to have ever had.

Book a reservation at Monarch here. Without a reservation, the restaurant is also open to anyone looking for a classy cocktail.

