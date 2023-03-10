‘Bridgerton’: Will the Duke and Duchess of Hastings Ever Appear Again?

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s crown jewels. The show has introduced millions to the glories of Regency romance, and with two seasons streaming on Netflix and a third season in production , there’s no sign of Bridgerton’s fandom decreasing anytime soon.

Each season focuses on a new couple , and while fans are on board for all the new characters, many believe that the Duke and Duchess of Hastings from Bridgerton’s record-breaking first season reign supreme. While many have held out hope that they might see the couple in future seasons of the series, all signs are pointing to the conclusion that the two stars who embodied the characters are done with the show for good.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor were breakout stars of the first season of ‘Bridgerton’

Stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor brought the Duke and Duchess of Hastings to life in the first season of Bridgerton . The actors were relatively unknown when the show debuted, but their charming performances made them huge stars. Many claimed that Page was Hollywood’s hottest heartthrob, while Dynevor started making “most beautiful” lists around the world.

While Page and Dynevor made waves in the first season of Bridgerton , the former stepped away completely from the show after the first season. “Shonda (Rhimes) and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1,” Page told Variety . “We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.” He also revealed that he wouldn’t be appearing in future Bridgerton seasons and that he’s totally fine with producers recasting the role of the Duke of Hastings.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor won’t be in the third season of ‘Bridgerton’

While Dynevor made a brief appearance in the second season of Bridgerton , fans shouldn’t expect to see her at all in the third season. In a recent interview with Variety , Dynevor talked about how she’s moving on from the series. “Well I did my two seasons,” the actor said. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?” Dynevor is preparing for other projects and noted that she is planning on watching Bridgerton as a fan of the series.

Fans probably won’t be seeing the Duke and Duchess of Hastings again

Page and Dynevor have definitely moved on to other projects and have no real ambitions of reprising their roles as the Duke and Duchess of Hastings. For many fans, there is still room for the characters to be developed, with some calling for the role of the Duke of Hastings to be recast . While it’s true that many fans would love to see the Duke and Duchess of Hastings be present in future episodes of Bridgerton , it also makes sense for producers to move on and focus on other characters.

The third season is set to focus on the budding romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The two longtime friends have been in the series since the first season, with lots of viewers eager to see how their connection turns into romance. Hopefully, the new season will bring enough romance and drama that fans don’t miss Simon and Daphne all that much.