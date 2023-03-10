Sheetz fires worker accused of raping girl at Shippensburg store

Sheetz has fired an employee who allegedly raped an unconscious 14-year-old girl in the bathroom of its Shippensburg convenience store last fall.

Demarcus Johnson, 22, of Shippensburg, was charged last week with multiple counts including rape, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, according to court documents filed in Cumberland County.

Police say worker followed girl into bathroom

Shippensburg police and EMS responded to Sheetz, 359 E. King St., just after 9 p.m. Oct. 30, for a report that a girl was passed out in the bathroom, according to court documents. She was found lying in her own vomit and her pants were undone.

The girl was awake and talking when first responders arrived, but she would not answer some of their questions, including what her birthday was or where she lived. She was taken to a hospital.

Police communicated with the girl's mother on Nov. 21. She said a Sheetz worker named Demarcus Johnson had sexual contact with her daughter at the store after the girl went there after drinking earlier that evening, according to court documents. The girl had revealed the incident to her older sister.

Investigators interviewed the 14-year-old in December. She said she had interacted with Johnson previously at Sheetz, and her older sister told Johnson she was 14 and to leave her alone, according to court documents.

The girl said she was drunk at Sheetz the night of the incident, and she "felt like she kept waking up and falling back to sleep" at the store, according to court documents. She said she walked to the bathroom, then remembered waking up while sitting on the toilet seat as Johnson was physically forcing her to perform a sexual act, documents state. Police said she also recalled Johnson pushing her up against the bathroom wall and at one point the waist of her pants being down around her knees.

The girl said she "felt 'numb' and she hurt and was scared," police wrote in court documents.

Surveillance video from Sheetz showed the girl had a brief conversation with Johnson shortly after she arrived. She could then be seen walking to the bathroom area, and Johnson soon followed, according to court documents. Both eventually walked into the men's restroom and while the video showed Johnson walking in and out a few times, the girl did not come out until EMS personnel removed her.

Sheetz says incident is 'very disturbing'

Johnson has been fired from Sheetz, according to a statement from Nick Ruffner, PR manager for Sheetz.

"At Sheetz, the safety of our customers is our highest priority — and we take any allegations of employee misconduct very seriously. The alleged incident that occurred at our Shippensburg, Pennsylvania location involving one of our former store employees is very disturbing, and Sheetz took immediate action in response to this. This person is no longer employed by Sheetz and we will continue to work with local police and support them as this investigation continues," the statement reads.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a safe experience for our customers at this store."

What's next for the defendant?

Johnson's preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. March 15 before Cumberland County Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams in Shippensburg. Adams will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to move forward.

Johnson faces 10 counts, court records show: rape forcible compulsion, rape of an unconscious victim, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse unconscious, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older, sexual assault and corruption of minors, all of which are felonies, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault forcible compulsion and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.