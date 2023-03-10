‘Married at First Sight’ Casting for Another Chicago Season

Married at First Sight is headed back to the Windy City. The popular reality series is now casting for a second Chicago season. Here’s everything you need to know about casting for Married at First Sight Season 18.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 is now casting

Married at First Sight is now casting for the show’s 18th season, according to an announcement on social media.

“Attention, all singles in the #windycity — Married At First Sight is NOW CASTING CHICAGO singles who are ready to take the ultimate leap of faith for love! APPLY TODAY,” read the post from the Kinetic Content Casting Instagram account.

Chicagoans who are ready to find love can apply to be on the show via the casting website . Prospective MAFS cast members must be prepared to share details about their age, career, education, occupation, height, weight, marital history, cultural and religious background, and more. Applicants should also be prepared to answer questions about their childhood, their parents’ relationship, their dating history, physical dealbreakers, current living situation, whether they want kids, what they’re looking for in a partner, and what marriage means to them. They’ll also need to share photos, links to their social media profiles, and a 15-second video explaining why they’re ready to get married to a complete stranger.

So far, the U.S. version of Married at First Sight has only matched heterosexual couples . However, the Chicago application includes a question about whether applicants are interested in men, women, or people of either gender. That suggests there’s a chance a same-sex couple could appear in an upcoming season of MAFS .

‘MAFS’ casting tips

Those who are eager to have the Married at First Sight experts find them a spouse might be wondering what they can do to increase their chances of being on the show. Fortunately, producer Kinetic Content has provided some casting tips.

Those in charge of casting are looking for people who can be an “open book,” according to an Instagram Story slide. Making sure you look your best if you score an on-camera interview is also important.

“Be clear on who you are and tell your story,” another slide advises. “Don’t try to be anyone other than yourself!” Along the same lines, don’t try to mimic the behavior of a previous cast member. Producers “are always looking for new personalities.”

‘Married at First Sight Season 5 was also filmed in Chicago

Married at First Sight Season 18 will be the second time the show has filmed in Chicago. Season 5, which aired in 2017, also took place in the Midwest’s largest city. Three couples tied the knot in that season: Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico , Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon, and Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek. Of the three, Ashley and Anthony are the only pair still together. They now have two children, born in 2019 and 2021.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16 are currently airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The show’s upcoming 17th season will take place in Denver.

