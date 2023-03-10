2023 Downtown Toms River Event Calendar

TOMS RIVER – The 2023 Event Season is here! They are currently accepting applications for the following: artists, hand crafters, food trucks, local small businesses, commercial vendors, nonprofits. Visit the following link to apply: downtowntomsriver.com/become-a-vendor.
Farmers Market: every Wednesday May 24 through October 25 at Huddy Park
Downtown Night Out: every Friday and Saturday May 5 through October 28 on Washington Street
Cruisin’ Downtown: June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13 on Washington Street
Summer In The Street: July 15 on Washington Street
Comfort Food Festival: September 16 on Washington Street
Harvest Arts Festival: October 21 on Washington Street
Small Business Saturday: November 25, district wide
Comments / 0