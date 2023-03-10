Open in App
Toms River, NJ
See more from this location?
Jersey Shore Online

2023 Downtown Toms River Event Calendar

By Jersey Shore Online,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rl55a_0lEZjrTf00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

TOMS RIVER – The 2023 Event Season is here! They are currently accepting applications for the following: artists, hand crafters, food trucks, local small businesses, commercial vendors, nonprofits. Visit the following link to apply: downtowntomsriver.com/become-a-vendor.

  • Farmers Market: every Wednesday May 24 through October 25 at Huddy Park
  • Downtown Night Out: every Friday and Saturday May 5 through October 28 on Washington Street
  • Cruisin’ Downtown: June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13 on Washington Street
  • Summer In The Street: July 15 on Washington Street
  • Comfort Food Festival: September 16 on Washington Street
  • Harvest Arts Festival: October 21 on Washington Street
  • Small Business Saturday: November 25, district wide
  • Tree Lighting: December 1 on Washington Street
  • Winter Wonderland: December 2 and 9.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Will Be The Hottest Bar in Mercer County, NJ on St.Patrick’s Day
Hamilton Township, NJ23 hours ago
Another Super Wawa Will Be Opening in Ocean County, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ2 days ago
Wawa’s Opening 5 More NJ Locations Spring 2023 – Here’s Where
Brick, NJ1 day ago
Toms River Resident Celebrates 100 Birthday
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Italian Peoples Bakery in NJ Has Officially Turned Irish This Week
Trenton, NJ9 hours ago
Veterans Services Now Available At Ocean County College
Toms River, NJ4 hours ago
Manchester Superintendent Meets With Parents Over Coffee
Manchester Township, NJ1 day ago
Coming Soon! FOUR Raising Cane’s Are Coming to NJ in 2023 – Here’s Where
Burlington, NJ11 hours ago
Look inside this $8 million NJ home that’s a boater’s dream
Brielle, NJ9 hours ago
Vineland, NJ, Golden Corral Buffet to Become Asian Restaurant
Vineland, NJ16 hours ago
NJ Creates its Own Major Music Festival This Summer: 100+ Acts in 3 Cities
Newark, NJ2 days ago
The noisiest city in the U.S. is right here in NJ
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Free Healthy Produce Boxes Now Available to Local Families
Hamilton Township, NJ23 hours ago
Kelsey's in Atlantic City offers soul food at the shore
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
"Power in the Pines" Airshow Returns to JBMDL in May
Lakehurst, NJ2 days ago
Officials Highlight Health Initiatives
Howell, NJ2 days ago
‘Power in the Pines’ airshow returns to New Jersey at the Joint Base
Lakehurst, NJ10 hours ago
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Cherry Hill New Jersey
Cherry Hill, NJ2 days ago
Celebrity chef David Burke opens another NJ restaurant
South Orange, NJ2 days ago
This Iconic Restaurant Was Just Named NJ’s “Most-Traditional” By a National Magazine
Atlantic City, NJ21 hours ago
Video shows dead cat being stuffed into residential NJ mailbox
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
Ex-Linwood pharmaceutical rep pleads in health benefits scheme
Linwood, NJ1 day ago
Ocean County Grad Trains Junior Navy Officers
Barnegat Township, NJ5 days ago
'Operation Checkmate' Yields Another Cocaine Conviction On Jersey Shore
Keyport, NJ6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy