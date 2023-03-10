Do a little dance! KC and the Sunshine Band to perform this summer at balloon festival

Shake your booty because KC and the Sunshine Band is coming to the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning this summer.

The disco greats, known for hits such as "Get Down Tonight," "That's The Way (I Like It)," "I'm Your Boogie Man," "Keep It Comin' Love," "Please Don't Go" and "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty" have been announced as the Saturday night concert headliners of the 40th annual festival on July 29 at Solberg Airport in Readington.

They’ll perform following that evening's mass hot air balloon ascension, and in conjunction with the festival's nighttime hot air balloon glow.

Patrons who follow the festival on social media (#njballoonfest) can receive a special pre-sale code for advance ticket purchases on Friday, March 10. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13.

The first 60 reserved concert ticket orders placed for KC and the Sunshine Band will receive a free scratch-off ticket from the New Jersey Lottery (limit one per order).

Harry Wayne Casey, KC for short, developed a fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove. The band has had five No. 1 songs, won three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award. 2023 marks the band's third appearance at the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.

The three-day fest takes place July 28 to 30 and features the spectacle of up to 100 balloons taking flight twice each day.

Everclear and Lit headline the festival on Friday. Laurie Berkner also performs Friday. In addition to music, there's plenty of family entertainment.

For more information, including tickets and VIP packages, follow #njballoonfest or visit balloonfestival.com.