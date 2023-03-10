Bartlett High downs Green Hill, advances to Class 4A title game

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With two days off following Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory, March 7, at the BlueCross Class 4A girls state basketball tournament, Bartlett needed a way to break up the boredom.

Other options were considered but with Nashville being nearby, the Panthers ultimately decided to settle for night on the town. Coach Wes Shappley located a family-friendly country-and-western spot for his girls who — after some initial skepticism and hesitation — were soon boot-scootin’ like pros.

“We were the life of the party,” said guard Nevaeh Scott.

Their state tournament party now has one more day.

Scott scored 22 points and Bartlett used another smothering defensive effort to defeat Green Hill, 56-35, in the semifinals Friday at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University. Saturday at 1:30 p.m., they’ll take on Bradley Central in their first title game appearance in 95 years.

Back in 1928, the Panthers lost to Millington, 28-22, in the state championship game. This year’s Panthers would be completely unrecognizable to those players, especially their commitment to defense.

After holding Sevier County to 29.6% shooting in the quarterfinals, Bartlett held the Hawks to 28.3% (13 of 46) on Friday, March 10. And while the Panthers had trouble with their shooting in the quarters, they were much better against Green Hill.

Scott led the way, going 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 from behind the 3-point line.

“Honestly, any gym I step in, I feel at home,” she said.

Mallory Collier — the Panthers’ Miss Basketball finalist who is headed to North Carolina State — set the defensive tone early with three first-quarter blocks. She also scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds despite picking up her third foul early in the third quarter and her fourth early in the fourth.

Faye Williams jumped right into the void; the freshman was just as active on the glass, ending up with seven boards and 10 points. And for the second straight game, Zoey Rixter, a 6-1 sophomore, gave Bartlett valuable minutes off the bench.

That added up to a 34-18 advantage in points in the paint. Bartlett also controlled the boards, outrebounding the Hawks, 37-27.

Shappley said the competitive environment fostered in practice has been a key to his team’s success this year. For her part, Williams said she’s learned a lot by going up against Collier every day.

“I’ve learned how to box out,” she said. “When I came in, I really didn’t know how to box out. I would just jump for rebounds.”

Added Shappley, “We wouldn’t be here without (depth). Of course, people can see it in games like this and obviously it’s great in games. But in practice — when you can practice against a real good player every day — instead of 30 nights of competition now you have 30 nights of competition and another 60 days of practice that’s competition.

“I think last week we were at 62 days of practice. Being able to challenge each other in practice is huge and then putting those same kids in games ... again, we wouldn’t be here without our depth and those young ladies who play their roles.”

After Collier’s bucket to open the third period put the Panthers ahead 28-17, Green Hill got the margin under double-digits. And when Akya Woods hit a driving layup at the buzzer, Bartlett had its biggest advantage of the game and its fourth consecutive postseason victory by 20 or more points.

Overall, the Panthers (34-7) have won 13 in a row. No. 14 will give them their first state title and make them the first Memphis public school girls team to win state since Central in 2011. It would also fulfill the promise Shappley made to his girls when he took over at his alma mater three years ago.

“That first year, I told the girls who were standing in our circle that the people who are standing in this circle will play in a state tournament,” he said. “And the people who are standing in this circle will play in a state championship. And there was one more guarantee on it, hopefully we can talk about that (Saturday) afternoon.”

Aubrey Blankenship — a Samford signee whom Shappley said was his team’s primary concern from a defensive standpoint — led Green Hill with 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting. The Hawks, who were playing at state for the first time in their history, end the year with an 18-17 record.