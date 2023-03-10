17 Things That Used To Be Totally Normal In Everyday Life And Are Now Known To Be Super Dangerous

It's crazy how much perspectives on different chemicals and substances being in your home has changed from generation to generation.
We've learned a lot about the effects of exposure to toxic materials, not to mention what is and isn't dangerous in other ways.
giphy.com Here are some of the things that used to be just fine but are now recognized as straight-up bad for your health and safety. 1. According to the EPA, "87% of homes built before 1940 have some lead-based paint , while 24% of homes built between 1960 and 1978 have some lead-based paint." Jpecha / Getty Images/iStockphoto 2. And since no amount of lead exposure is safe, that also made leaded gas (tetraethyl) a problem. Robert Alexander / Getty Images 3. Chemically-made colors became trendy in the 19th century and were in high demand into the 20th century. Arsenic-derived pigments were known to be dangerous, but they continued to be available because of how much money the designs were bringing in. Pavelivanov / Getty Images/iStockphoto 4. A number of household appliances including stoves, toasters, slow cookers, and bottle warmers contained asbestos for the majority of the 20th century. Kypros / Getty Images 5. Batteries and garden fertilizer in your home could contain cadmium to this day. Grace Cary / Getty Images 6. Talc in baby powder and cosmetic powders have been linked to cancer. Anchalee Phanmaha / Getty Images 7. If you've got any Teflon nonstick cookware from 2013 or before , it could contain a chemical previously used in the production of the nonstick coating called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which has been linked to cancer. Supersmario / Getty Images/iStockphoto Aurelija Diliute / Getty Images/iStockphoto 9. Science teachers still use liquid mercury in school experiments even though the CDC frowns upon that sort of thing. Videophoto / Getty Images 10. And speaking of mercury, there was quite a bit of it in mercurochrome, an antiseptic that was also included as a disinfectant in household cleaners. Sainam Poploy / Getty Images/iStockphoto 11. Cars only started being required to have seatbelts in the United States in 1966. By 1975, a majority of the rest of the world caught up. Lothar Schulz / Getty Images/fStop 12. Knobs and ornamental designs on metal dashboards were dangerous to drivers and front-seat passengers in cars with steel dashboards . Samuel Torres / Getty Images/iStockphoto 13. Kids could sit in the front seat if they wanted, and babies could be held by someone who wasn't driving . Car seats didn't become a mainstay until the '80s into the '90s. Denversson / Getty Images 14. Parents moved away from using bedding in cribs in the early-to-mid-1990s. Doug Jones/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images 15. Using alcohol to soothe teething babies , an old wives' tale touted as a hot parenting tip, is frowned upon by modern medicine. Andrey Zhuravlev / Getty Images/iStockphoto 16. Lysol was used as a douche and subtly marketed as a method of birth control. Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images 17. You'd never dream of hitchhiking today, but it was once a valid way of getting around prior to the '70s. South_agency / Getty Images/iStockphoto What are some other bygone things and ways of life from the past that aren't safe to continue today? Talk about what's changed (and whether it's for better or worse) in the comments!
