Venice, FL
Herald-Tribune

Police investigate apparent Venice murder-suicide

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

5 days ago
The Venice Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Villas Drive, where a man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds.

In case you missed it:No swim advisory issued for Sarasota's Bird Key Park because of bacteria levels

Investigators believe that the woman was shot by 50-year-old Charles D. Payne., who then took his life, the police department reported. The woman’s identity is being withheld due to crime victim privacy laws.

Police said no more information would be released because the investigation is continuing.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and families who have suffered this loss,” a police representative said in a release. “We encourage anyone who is in an abusive relationship to seek out help.”

Those in need of help can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Safe Place & Rape Crisis Center at 941-492-3752.

