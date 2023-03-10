Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City man sentenced for domestic abuse recruited inmate to kill wife

By Heidi Schmidt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZvRi_0lEZipg000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 15 years in prison for domestic assault and other crimes.

A jury convicted Michael D. King, 57, of seven charges including conspiracy to commit assault, tampering with a victim, domestic assault , harassment, and violating a protection order.

According to court records, King assaulted his wife in March 2019, when he grabbed her by the neck. She filed a police report and was granted a protection order the next month.

Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dead at 80

Court documents show King immediately violated the protection order. Police also responded to the house where the victim lived multiple times.

King also sent his wife threatening messages, including saying he was going to kill her and her family, according to prosecutors.

Evidence presented at trial showed that following King’s arrest, he recruited another inmate at the Jackson County jail to kill his wife. Court documents show King even gave the inmate information about his wife’s schedule and a description of her car.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Man faces murder charge in south Kansas City shooting
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Missouri man arrested in KC with 2,300 fentanyl pills now charged
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KCPD investigating homicide near 7th Street
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man gets 9-year-sentence in Shawnee child’s death
Shawnee, KS2 hours ago
No charges filed in Kansas City police shooting of Malcolm Johnson
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City police investigating deadly stabbing near Linwood, Euclid
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Former nurse sentenced for stealing opioids from Johnson County hospital
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
One person hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
Excelsior Springs, MO10 hours ago
Kansas City police ask for public’s help in 2022 homicide investigation
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Shooting in south Kansas City leaves one woman dead
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One person killed in deadly shooting in south Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Mother of Kansas City teen speaks out after son’s body found
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City police investigating homicide near 83rd and Highland
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Benefit raises thousands for family of fallen KCPD officer Muhlbauer
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Sheriff’s office warns drivers of police impersonator
Kearney, MO2 days ago
New warning about spoofing scams in Kansas City area
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Vigil, funeral plans for Kansas City teen found in pond
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
72-year-old man found dead in field fire near Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO2 hours ago
Crash involving school bus injures 5 in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Family mourns the loss of KC woman killed in car crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Home some call halfway house sparks debate in Hickman Mills neighborhood
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Two injured after crashing into back of semi-trailer on 71 Highway
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
BikeWalkKC recovers damaged trailer, bikes still missing
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Family excited to find late father inside new KCI Terminal
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Unleashed Pet Rescue ordered to surrender license, 15 days to appeal
Mission, KS3 hours ago
Unleashed Pet Rescue to stop taking animals amid license fight
Mission, KS2 days ago
Silver Alert: Liberty police say 70-year-old woman last seen Tuesday
Liberty, MO3 hours ago
Missouri alcohol distributor offers free ride home on St. Patrick’s Day
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy