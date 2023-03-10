Parking structure next to Aiken Municipal Building would include over 200 spaces

More information has been made available about a parking structure potentially to be located next to the Aiken Municipal Building.

Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O'Briant told the Aiken Design Review Board Tuesday evening there's a general plan for what the structure would look like if the city decides to build it.

"We know that the floor plate we've looked at will accommodate 228 vehicles," O'Briant said. "We know where the ADA-access will be, where the elevators would be generally. So that's some of the initial engineering."

Tuesday, O'Briant and a team composed of Cranston Engineering and THA Consulting asked the Design Review Board for input on what the exterior of the structure should look like.

The parking lot on which the structure would be built is located in the city's historic district. The Design Review Board must approve the design of all buildings and street-visible renovations planned for the district.

Landscape Architecture Design Group Manager Lance Cheely represented Cranston at the meeting.

Cheely said a representative from THA was scheduled to attend the meeting but was unable to because the representative was not able to find a rental car at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

In order to give the board a starting point, several renderings of an initial design were shown on the screens at the meeting.

O'Briant said the design shown was not the final design for the structure.

In fact, it's not yet known if the city will decide to build the structure.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said last week the city is still working with the Savannah River National Laboratory to determine the best way to accommodate the additional vehicles downtown if plans to construct a workforce development center for the lab move forward. However, he added the city is simultaneously working to develop plans for the parking structure, if needed, to avoid delaying the workforce development center if plans move forward.

O'Briant said the designs are "an initial thought for reaction."

Board Chairman McDonald Law said one thing he didn't like about the initial design was that the architect seemed to have a desire to hide the fact the structure is a parking garage.

"A parking structure does not need to be camouflaged," Law said. "It's actually potentially a nice looking structure."

Law said he felt the Project Pascalis plan to have a parking structure covered up by an apartment complex was also a mistake.

"Somebody thought that you shouldn't have a parking garage that you can see from the street but next time you're in Charleston, look up," Law said. "That's how Charleston exists. Covering up a parking garage is not in our guidelines."

Law and Katy Lipscomb said the structure didn't need to be disguised but needed to be the best structure possible for the city.

Lipscomb's comment drew applause from several members of the public attending the meeting.

Law and Ben Lott said they liked the idea of a redbrick parking structure with design elements from the Municipal Building and the tennis center.

It is expected the design team will return to the Design Review Board with another round of renderings at a later time to receive feedback. It is also expected the Design Review Board will hold a public input session at some point to receive suggestions from the public about the design for the potential structure.