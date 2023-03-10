Open in App
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Chiefs' 10 picks in 2023 NFL draft

By Charles Goldman,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2hIs_0lEZhMU400

The NFL has released the full round-by-round order for the 2023 NFL draft following yesterday’s news drop of compensatory selections.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a total of 10 picks this year. There are some important things to note about that, though.

First, the third-round compensatory pick they were awarded for Ryan Poles being hired by the Bears, was traded to the Giants in the Kadarius Toney trade. They no longer have that draft pick.

Second, the Chiefs did not receive a conditional draft pick for the trade that sent Rashad Fenton to Atlanta. Whatever the conditions were for that trade, they were not met. It’s not a huge surprise as Fenton didn’t play much for the Falcons last year.

Finally, the Chiefs now have the top pick in the sixth round. Miami also had pick No. 197 in the sixth round (which was their own pick), but this was the pick they acquired by sending Jakeem Grant to Chicago. It was a smart move by Kansas City to put in a stipulation on that future pick in the Hill trade that it be the highest selection the Dolphins held in Round 6.

Without further ado, the Chiefs’ full list of picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 31
  • Round 2, Pick 63
  • Round 3, Pick 95
  • Round 4, Pick 122 (via MIA for Tyreek Hill)
  • Round 4, Pick 134
  • Round 5, Pick 166
  • Round 6, Pick 178 (From CHI via MIA for Tyreek Hill)
  • Round 6, Pick 217 (Compensatory Pick)
  • Round 7, Pick 249
  • Round 7, Pick 250 (Compensatory Pick)
