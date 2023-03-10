Updated list of Chiefs' 10 picks in 2023 NFL draft

Finally, the Chiefs now have the top pick in the sixth round. Miami also had pick No. 197 in the sixth round (which was their own pick), but this was the pick they acquired by sending Jakeem Grant to Chicago. It was a smart move by Kansas City to put in a stipulation on that future pick in the Hill trade that it be the highest selection the Dolphins held in Round 6.
Without further ado, the Chiefs’ full list of picks in the 2023 NFL draft:
Round 1, Pick 31
Round 2, Pick 63
Round 3, Pick 95
Round 4, Pick 122 (via MIA for Tyreek Hill)
Round 4, Pick 134
Round 5, Pick 166
Round 6, Pick 178 (From CHI via MIA for Tyreek Hill)
