Frederick County, MD
Police ID Driver Killed In Frederick County Tanker Truck Explosion

By Zak Failla,

5 days ago
The site of the tanker fire. Photo Credit: Twitter/@jman87530075

New details have emerged after a tanker truck driver was killed and a home destroyed when a tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline exploded in the busy Route 15 corridor in Frederick City last weekend.

Maryland State Police investigators have identified Smithsburgh resident Ronald Leroy Heiston, Jr. 58, as the driver who crashed at around noon on Saturday, March 4, in the 500 block of Schley Avenue, setting off an explosion that resulted in a massive response by emergency personnel.

Upon arrival at the scene of the crash, officials say that crews found a large tanker in flames, which had spread to several area homes near Apple Avenue and also caused a brush fire, Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said, prompting a second alarm, and calls to additional agencies for backup, reportedly including a foam unit from Dulles Airport.

More than 100 firefighters had the fire under control within 40 minutes, and largely were able to contain the damage and spread of hazardous materials in the area.

Officials say that Heiston was pronounced dead from the crash and fire. No injuries were reported by any residents or first responders.

According to the preliminary investigation, Heiston was driving a tanker truck with approximately 8,650 gallons of gasoline from Manassas, Virginia, to Taneytown.

For unknown reasons, his vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. His body was positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Investigators said six homes and five vehicles sustained damage from the fire that originated from the tanker truck crash, including one residence that was uninhabitable after the crash. No other injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the crash or the subsequent fires.

Route 15 was temporarily closed in both directions following the crash to allow crews to investigate the crash and clean up at the scene.

According to officials during a press conference on March 4, there was no damage to the environment, none of the contaminants made their way to Carroll Creek, and foam used to help contain the flames was environmentally friendly.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the crash investigation with assistance from troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and the Traffic Incident Management Section

