A woman who was wanted in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a man in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood was arrested Friday morning in Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Marshals Service and Mexican authorities arrested Leslie Lopez, 26, who was wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on an aggravated murder charge.

The Marshals Service said Lopez is suspected of being involved in the Jan. 29, 2022, shooting of Jamier Harris, 26, of Akron, in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW.

Akron police said he was shot late that night while standing on a porch at a home and died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General shortly after midnight.

Lopez was arrested near the 2300 block of Calle General Tomas de la Garza, Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She's currently in the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas, and will be extradited back to Ohio.

The Marshals Service said the arrest was "a direct result of information developed by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Summit County."

“The reach of the United States Marshals Service is nationwide, as well as international," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. "We have outstanding partnerships all over the world that will assist us in arresting our most violent fugitives.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Woman arrested in Mexico wanted in fatal Kenmore shooting