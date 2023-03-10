Woman arrested in Mexico wanted in fatal Kenmore shooting

Lopez was arrested near the 2300 block of Calle General Tomas de la Garza, Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She's currently in the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas, and will be extradited back to Ohio.
The Marshals Service said the arrest was "a direct result of information developed by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Summit County."
“The reach of the United States Marshals Service is nationwide, as well as international," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. "We have outstanding partnerships all over the world that will assist us in arresting our most violent fugitives.”
Comments / 0