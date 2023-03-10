Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
The Daily Advertiser

Former LSU basketball coach Will Wade hired at McNeese State

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tg72_0lEZfEdW00

BATON ROUGE ― Former LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade has been hired as the new coach at McNeese State , the school announced on Sunday.

Wade's contract with the university is for five years, according to CBS Sports.

Wade was fired by LSU on March 12, 2022, after the university received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, following an investigation into potential violations committed by Wade and the program. The notice charged him with five Level 1 and two Level 2 NCAA violations.

McNeese State (11-23, 6-12 Southland) fired coach John Aiken on Wednesday following his second season. Aiken finished with a 22-45 overall record and a 10-22 mark in conference play for the Cowboys.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LSU BASKETBALL?: For LSU basketball, what's next following season-ending loss in SEC Tournament?

LSU'S SEASON ENDS VS. VANDERBILT: LSU basketball's tumultuous season comes to an end in loss to Vanderbilt in SEC tourney

Wade went 108-53 overall at LSU, guiding the Tigers to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. LSU also reached the Sweet 16 in 2019, despite Wade being suspended by the NCAA during the tournament.

LSU had its first season under coach Matt McMahon come to an end on Thursday, as the Tigers (14-19) lost to Vanderbilt in the second round of the SEC Tournament, 77-68.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Former LSU basketball coach Will Wade hired at McNeese State

