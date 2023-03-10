Open in App
The Times-Reporter

Film 'Unseen' offers glimpse into lives of parent caregivers

By Advertise,

5 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ "Unseen," a movie that gives an inside look into the lives of people caring for a child with disabilities or complex medical needs, will be shown March 23 at Buckeye Career Center.

A light meal will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. The film begins at 6 and is 45 minutes long. A resource fair with different organizations around Tuscarawas County will be held for caregivers from 5 to 7 p.m.

An estimated 16.8 million people in the U.S. are caring for children with disabilities or complex medical needs. The demands and chronic stress can negatively affect the mental and physical wellbeing of parent caregivers. Caregivers often feel alone in their struggle.

The film is being hosted by the Tuscarawas Board of Developmental Disabilities, Starlight Enterprises, Buckeye Career Center, the Ruth Carlson Starlight Foundation and Tuscarawas County Challenger Baseball.

"This film is about an inside look at a couple of families that have people with special needs and it looks inside their world and the help they so desperately need so they can have rest," said Jennifer Flaherty of the Challenger Baseball organization. "It just shows how our communities are lacking in support for respite care for our caregivers. A lot of our families need 24-hour care for their loved ones."

The film is open to everyone in the community.

"We want our special needs families to come, but we also need community members to come so that they can see and hopefully be able to give some suggestions or some help to their family and friends that might need it," she said. "A lot of times a family won't say they need help but if family and friends know what's going on maybe they could help by taking a sibling to school every day for them or bringing them a bowl of soup every once in awhile."

Volunteers will be onsite during the dinner and movie to provide families with respite care. The volunteers have experience working with people will disabilities and are background checked. Respite care is limited, so an RSVP is required to utilize it. To RSVP, email Chris at csapp@tuscbdd.org.

