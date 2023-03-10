Open in App
Hanceville, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Health Science Career Fair connects students to future employers

By Gail Crutchfield, WSCC,

5 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Hundreds of Wallace State students visited with dozens of potential employers Thursday during the Health Science Career Fair. This was the second of two career fairs held this week, with the first held Tuesday and geared toward students in Academic and Applied Technology programs. Both were hosted by the Wallace State Center for Career and Workforce Development.

More than 40 employers filled the Peinhardt Conference Center in the School of Nursing and Center for Science where they met with students and shared information about their facilities, employment opportunities, hiring incentives and more.

“It’s good to get all the information so you can know what you can do and what employers are offering,” said Desiree Pogue, a fifth semester Nursing student nearing graduation. “You can get tuition reimbursement; some will help you go back to college. You just really find what you’re worth here and find your home.”

Jamie Blackmon, director of the WSCC Center for Career and Workforce Development, said these career fairs are beneficial to students in several ways, and to employers needing to fill positions at their facilities.

“This gives students a good time to network with employers they may have never considered,” she said. “It’s a really good time to practice those professional speaking skills. And the employers get access to students who are actively seeking employment. So, it’s a win-win. I’m proud of this team for putting this even together. Every year we see growth.”

Most Wallace State Health Science programs are accepting applications for Fall 2023 entry. Dental Assisting, Dental Hygiene, Diagnostic Imaging/Radiation Therapy, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Emergency Medical Services, Medical Assistant, Medical Lab Technology, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Polysomnographic (Sleep Lab) Technology and Respiratory Therapy are accepting applications through June 1. EMS is also accepting applications for its Paramedic program for this summer and Medical Lab Technology for its Medical Lab Assistant certificate program. Wallace State Nursing will accept applications from March 15 to May 15 for fall 2023. The Child Development program accepts new students each spring, with applications accepted Aug. 1 to Nov. 1.

Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu , call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or Friday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hanceville, AL newsLocal Hanceville, AL
Apprenticeships offered in Early Childhood Education at Wallace State
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
Hanceville Irish Festival returns this Saturday, March 18
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Georgia V. Peek
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East, West Elementary students host art show
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Cullman County Schools announces partnership with Academy of Craft Training
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Cullman Homeschool Connection hosts fused glass workshop
Cullman, AL4 days ago
An unexpected retirement: EES principal David Wiggins to retire after 17 years
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Wilson honored as state leader on International Women’s Day
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Sportsman Lake gardeners applying for arboretum accreditation
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Granny Squares at Guy Hunt Library
Holly Pond, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Gary Neal Hardman
Cullman, AL2 hours ago
International Women’s Day: Words from local women
Cullman, AL6 days ago
ALGOP breaks record with Ron DeSantis dinner
Hoover, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Tommy Charles Bartlett (updated)
Double Springs, AL2 days ago
Chief David Nassetta settling into new position
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Former Alabama player Lawson Schaffer shares his thoughts on the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament chances
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
Obituary: Eugene Lavonne “Gene” Gilliland
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Planning commission makes multiple recommendations
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Pamela W. Handley
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Grace Marlene Franklin
Phil Campbell, AL2 days ago
Arrests and Incidents reported March 15, 2023
Cullman, AL5 hours ago
PREP BASKETBALL: ‘There is always room for improvement’: Holly Pond’s Blake Rickard talks sophomore season
Holly Pond, AL23 hours ago
Obituary: Jerry “Wormy” Wayne Covington
Haleyville, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Patsy June Whitten
Bear Creek, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Louise McGriff
Holly Pond, AL4 days ago
PREP BASEBALL: Raiders roll over Holly Pond 20-7
Holly Pond, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Gloria Jean Jacks
Double Springs, AL4 days ago
Obituary: David Randall Kuykendall
Cullman, AL5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy