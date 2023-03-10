Health Science Career Fair connects students to future employers

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Hundreds of Wallace State students visited with dozens of potential employers Thursday during the Health Science Career Fair. This was the second of two career fairs held this week, with the first held Tuesday and geared toward students in Academic and Applied Technology programs. Both were hosted by the Wallace State Center for Career and Workforce Development.

More than 40 employers filled the Peinhardt Conference Center in the School of Nursing and Center for Science where they met with students and shared information about their facilities, employment opportunities, hiring incentives and more.

“It’s good to get all the information so you can know what you can do and what employers are offering,” said Desiree Pogue, a fifth semester Nursing student nearing graduation. “You can get tuition reimbursement; some will help you go back to college. You just really find what you’re worth here and find your home.”

Jamie Blackmon, director of the WSCC Center for Career and Workforce Development, said these career fairs are beneficial to students in several ways, and to employers needing to fill positions at their facilities.

“This gives students a good time to network with employers they may have never considered,” she said. “It’s a really good time to practice those professional speaking skills. And the employers get access to students who are actively seeking employment. So, it’s a win-win. I’m proud of this team for putting this even together. Every year we see growth.”

Most Wallace State Health Science programs are accepting applications for Fall 2023 entry. Dental Assisting, Dental Hygiene, Diagnostic Imaging/Radiation Therapy, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Emergency Medical Services, Medical Assistant, Medical Lab Technology, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Polysomnographic (Sleep Lab) Technology and Respiratory Therapy are accepting applications through June 1. EMS is also accepting applications for its Paramedic program for this summer and Medical Lab Technology for its Medical Lab Assistant certificate program. Wallace State Nursing will accept applications from March 15 to May 15 for fall 2023. The Child Development program accepts new students each spring, with applications accepted Aug. 1 to Nov. 1.

Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu , call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or Friday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.