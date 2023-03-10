Looking to get your summer body ready? Check out these tips and deals at area gyms

Spring is fast approaching and if you want to get your body ready for the beach, never fear, several local gyms, yoga classes, boot camps and trainers in the Jackson area have tips and workout programs to help you reach your goals whether you are looking to burn fat or bulk up.

Pia Neejar, a gym expert and fitness trainer at Crunch Fitness in Ridgeland, said losing body fat starts with a healthy diet or a calorie deficit.

"Eating more veggies and protein to maintain muscle mass is where to start," Neejar said. "While on the caloric deficit, you want to avoid fried and junk food. Drinking more water should be the primary source of hydration while avoiding sugary drinks."

Neejar said avoiding heavily processed foods such as milk, cheese and sweets also is a great way to see results much quicker.

Walking is a great way to start, she said.

"We typically recommend walking for beginners at Crunch Fitness or around the neighborhood," Neejar said. "However, for those a bit further along, we recommend jogging, running, jumping rope or any other cardio activity that increases your heart rate with intensity."

Below we have highlighted some gyms, boot camps and yoga classes offered in the Jackson metro area and an option in Hattiesburg that could help you reach your goals.

Crunch Fitness in Ridgeland

Crunch Fitness in Ridgeland offers a $1 trial enrollment. After the trial period it is $10 a month.

Membership includes

Group fitness classes — Training with others for fitness or as a form of physical recreation.

Bicycle fitness classes — Stationary bicycle classes focusing on endurance, strength, intervals, high intensity (race days) and recovery.

High-Intensity Interval Training — A form of exercise in which short periods of demanding physical activity are alternated with less intense recovery periods.

HIIT Workout Classes — A workout that combines both aerobic and strength (resistance) training.

If you go Crunch Fitness:

Where: 2000 County Line Road, Ridgeland

Time: 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Prices may vary depending on membership fees

Call: 601-360-8080

Planet Fitness in Jackson

Planet Fitness is currently offering access to equipment for $1 down and $10 monthly for a basic membership. The sale price will continue throughout the end of summer, management said.

Basic membership includes

Unlimited Access to Home Club

Free fitness training

Perks: partner rewards and discounts

Use of tanning beds

Use of massage chairs

Use of hydromassage

50% Off select drinks

If you go Planet Fitness:

When: Monday through Sunday

Where: 5250 Interstate 55 North Frontage Road, Jackson

Time: Open 24 hours Monday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Prices may vary depending on membership fees

Call: 601-882-5906

Maha Magnolia Yoga in Jackson

Maha Magnolia Yoga in Jackson offers different yoga classes that cater to different needs and specific goals, according to Maha Magnolia's website:

YIN/restorative — A mix of asana, yin and restorative poses that utilizes props and sometimes incorporates massage balls for a trigger-point release. It aims to release physical and mental tension.

Steel magnolias — A particular yoga class for girls ages 13-18 that integrates the movement, postures, mindfulness and breathing practices of a hatha yoga class but also weaves in yoga philosophy and storytelling, especially for teenage souls.

Hatha — A class of asana that attunes to the subtle energies within the body, aligning the bones, engaging the muscles, and cultivating pranayama.

Children's— Monthly Saturday workshops for children ages 5-12 builds breath and body awareness through storytelling, mindfulness games, movement, art and imaginative play.

If you go Maha Magnolia Yoga:

Where: 4428 Childress Drive, Jackson

Time: 8 a.m. Monday hatha yoga; 5:15 p.m. Tuesday hatha yoga; 8 a.m. Wednesday hatha yoga; 5:15 p.m. Thursday hatha yoga.

Admission: For an unlimited class pass — $111; For school teachers and military personnel, a complete class pass is $95; Six class passes are $75.

For an unlimited class pass — $111 (expires 30 days from first use); Six class pass — $85 (expires 60 days from first use); and drop $20 for regular drop-ins and have access to four classes.

For school teachers and military personnel, an unlimited class pass — is $95 (expires 30 days from first use), and six class passes — are $75 (expires 60 days from first use).

Private sessions are available upon request.

Split Rebel Yoga in Jackson

Split Rebel in Jackson is a Black-owned yoga studio specializing in Vinyasa flow yoga. In addition they offer classes in split rebel basics, happy hips, split rebel Pilates, rest and store, private couples sessions and extensive and XL group sessions, according to their website:

Split Rebel — Beginner-friendly class focusing on the basics of yoga.

Happy hips — Class focused on hip openers and warming up for splits.

Split Rebel Pilates — A class to help develop and strengthen muscles.

Rest and restore — Class designed to mentally, spiritually and physically regain your body back to balance.

Small group sessions — Private sessions for three-to-five people.

Extensive group sessions — Private group sessions for six-to-10 people.

XL group sessions — Private group sessions for 11-to-15 people.

If you go Split Rebel Yoga:

When: Monday through Sunday

Where: 1625 E County Line Road suite 410, Jackson

Time: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday

Admission: Split rebel classes — $20; Happy hips classes — $20; Split rebel pilate classes — $20; Rest and restore courses — $20; Private session couple classes — $80; Small group classes — $100; Large group classes — $160; XL group classes — $160.

Call 470-403-0905

Grit Training Facility in Flowood

Grit training in Flowood serves athletes and fitness enthusiasts from youth to adults, beginners and elite, according to its website.

Grit offers fitness classes, outdoor field training, personal training, recovery services, and a baseball and softball area combined for high-end intense boot-camp training and hand-eye coordination.

A basic individual membership cost of $75, and according to their website, include

Available-to-use in all open gym areas

Unlimited infrared sauna (ages 16 and older)

Complete recovery room (reservation required, ages 16 and older)

Unlimited pool use (reservation recommended during peak hours)

20% off cage rentals

Call for other membership tiers and pricing

If you go Grit Training Facility:

Where: 2625 Courthouse Circle, Flowood

Time: 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Prices vary depending on membership fees

Call 601-487-2443

F5 Flowood Futsal & Functional Fitness Facility

F5 Flowood Futsal & Functional Fitness Facility in Flowood is a high-end training facility for sports athletes in soccer, basketball, football, baseball and wellness. The primary training consists of footwork exercises, speed and agility and skill ball techniques.

F5 also offers adult training session boot camps for members at $4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. If you join before Sept. 1, the first training session is free.

An individual membership is $85 per month and, according to their website, includes

Unlimited access to adult boot camps

Unlimited youth sports performances classes

Yoga

Open gym fitness training

Access to courts during open gym

Fitness evaluation and goal setting

10% off F5 merchandise

Discounts on batting cages and cage rentals

Call for pricing on other tiers of membership.

If you go F5 Flowood Futsal & Functional Fitness Facility:

Where: 202 River Pines Cove, Flowood

Time: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Prices may vary depending on membership fees

769-251-2366

Pine Belt Pacers in Hattiesburg

Pine Belt Pacers in Hattiesburg runs a 12-week training program titled Couch to 5K Training Program just in time to help you prepare your summer body for outdoor activities.

"The training program will consist of Monday sessions at Thames Elementary school Track, including working out, stretching, nutritional information, tips for buying shoes and more," according to a Pine Belt Pacers Facebook post.

The competition will last from March 20 until June 10. The cost for participation is $20.

Participants will independently run and walk two days a week and cross-train 2 to 3 days a week.

The person who attends the most Monday workouts wins the jackpot of the participation fees. For example, if 30 people participate in the program and you have the most Mondays, you win the jackpot of $600. The jackpot will be split in case of a tie.

For additional information, contact Becky Ryder at hryder29@comcast.net or text/call 601-434-2619; Also, contact Audrey Jackson at runaudjack@gmail.com or text/call at 601-297-1729

If you go Pine Belt Pacers: