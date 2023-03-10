Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjtJ1_0lEZeeM500

The Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12) look for a Top-25 victory against the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies (23-8) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Nashville on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

While both teams are comfortably in thr NCAA Tournament, a win would benefit both teams on the seed line.

After starting the season in the top 10, Arkansas dealt with an injury to its best player, Nick Smith, which cost him much of the season and cost the Razorbacks a lot of games in his absence. He is back now and with his help, Arkansas beat Auburn 76-73 on Thursday as 2.5-point favorite to advance.

These teams have played twice this season with the home team winning each time. An 81-70 win by Arkansas on Jan. 31 as 3.5-point favorites (Over hit) was followed on Feb. 15 by a 62-56 Aggies victory as a 4.5-point favorite (Under hit).

Arkansas has plenty of experience on a neutral court having won 5 of 6 games this season while the Aggies had only won 1 of 4 on neurtal courts.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Arkansas -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Texas A & M -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Arkansas +1.5 (-115) | Texas A & M -1.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M predictions

Prediction

Arkansas 73, Texas A&M 68

ARKANSAS -105.

With Smith back the Razorbacks are an entirely different team. They are far closer to the top-10 team which started the season and less like the team which lost 12 games during the season.

Coach Buzz Williams has done good with the Aggies, including a win over No. 5 Alabama to finish the regular season. But Arkansas will be able to put up points and the Aggies will find it difficult to keep pace.

Arkansas -105 is a solid number and a play here is worth it.

ARKANSAS +1.5 (-115).

If you are a bit wary of taking the Razorbacks moneyline, you can take them with the points instead. While I would not make both plays, I would feel comfortable with either one.

Arkansas has covered the spread in 4 straight neutral site games and have also covered in 5 straight games on Friday.

Over this series, the Underdog has covered in 8 of the last 10 meetings. This bodes well for Arkansas, especially in a neutral-site game. It has more experience in this environment and it will be able to use this to its advantage.

OVER 137.5 (-110).

Arkansas has gone Over in 4 straight games following a win and has also gone Over in 6 of its last a team with a winning record. A&M has taken the game Over in 8 of 9 against a team with a winning record and have also gone Over in 4 of its last 5 games on a neutral site.

Both teams average above 73 points per game and should be able to get to the Over 137.5.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

