ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Miami odds, picks and predictions
By Seth Orlemann,
5 days ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (24-8) take on the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (25-6) Friday in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament. Tip from Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Duke vs. Miamiodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Duke easily covered as a 5.5-point favorite when it destroyed Pittsburgh 96-69 in the quarterfinal round of the tournament Thursday. It has now won 7 games in a row and is 4-3 against the spread (ATS) in that span. The Blue Devils are just 13-19 ATS this season.
Miami snuck past Wake Forest 74-72 in the quarterfinal round of the tournament Thursday but failed to cover as a 6.5-point favorite. It has now won 9 of its last 10 games and is 6-4 ATS in that span. The Hurricanes are 18-13 ATS this season.
Miami and Duke split the season series this year with Duke beating Miami 68-66 at home on Jan. 21 while failing to cover as a 6-point favorite and Miami beating Duke 81-59 on Feb. 6 to cover as a 3-point home favorite.
Moneyline (ML): Duke -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Miami +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
Against the spread (ATS): Duke -2.5 (-110) | Miami +2.5 (-110)
Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
Duke vs. Miami picks and predictions
Prediction
Duke 71, Miami 69
PASS.
Duke (-145) has been playing solid basketball lately, but this should be a tight game and this line doesn’t contain enough value.
LEAN MIAMI +2.5 (-110).
The Blue Devils are just 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games following an ATS win, 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following an outright victory of more than 20 points and just 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games.
Miami is 7-0-1 ATS in its last 8 Friday games, 18-6 ATS in its last 24 games following an ATS loss and 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games against a team with a winning outright record.
BET UNDER 144.5 (-110).
The Under is 5-1 in the Blue Devils last 6 neutral site games and 6-1 in the Hurricanes’ last 7 neutral site games, with a combined 7-2 record this season for both teams at neutral sites. The Under is also 9-2 in the Hurricanes’ last 11 games following an ATS loss.
