Open in App
Durham, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Miami odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWuey_0lEZe5k100

The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (24-8) take on the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (25-6) Friday in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament. Tip from Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Duke vs. Miami odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Duke easily covered as a 5.5-point favorite when it destroyed Pittsburgh 96-69 in the quarterfinal round of the tournament Thursday. It has now won 7 games in a row and is 4-3 against the spread (ATS) in that span. The Blue Devils are just 13-19 ATS this season.

Miami snuck past Wake Forest 74-72 in the quarterfinal round of the tournament Thursday but failed to cover as a 6.5-point favorite. It has now won 9 of its last 10 games and is 6-4 ATS in that span. The Hurricanes are 18-13 ATS this season.

Miami and Duke split the season series this year with Duke beating Miami 68-66 at home on Jan. 21 while failing to cover as a 6-point favorite and Miami beating Duke 81-59 on Feb. 6 to cover as a 3-point home favorite.

THE BRACKETS ARE BACK! The USA TODAY Sports Bracket Challenge is back! $1 MILLION grand prize for a perfect bracket, $25,000 prize for top bracket. Free to enter, 21+. Terms apply, void where prohibited by law. See Official Rules. Play now!

Duke vs. Miami odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:05 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Duke -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Miami +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Duke -2.5 (-110) | Miami +2.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Can you survive? USA TODAY Sports’ Men and Women’s Basketball Tournament Survivor Pools are here with a $5,000 prize for each contest! Free to enter, 21+. Terms apply, void where prohibited by law. See Official Rules. Play now!

Duke vs. Miami picks and predictions

Prediction

Duke 71, Miami 69

PASS.

Duke (-145) has been playing solid basketball lately, but this should be a tight game and this line doesn’t contain enough value.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

LEAN MIAMI +2.5 (-110).

The Blue Devils are just 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games following an ATS win, 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following an outright victory of more than 20 points and just 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games.

Miami is 7-0-1 ATS in its last 8 Friday games, 18-6 ATS in its last 24 games following an ATS loss and 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games against a team with a winning outright record.

BET UNDER 144.5 (-110).

The Under is 5-1 in the Blue Devils last 6 neutral site games and 6-1 in the Hurricanes’ last 7 neutral site games, with a combined 7-2 record this season for both teams at neutral sites. The Under is also 9-2 in the Hurricanes’ last 11 games following an ATS loss.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

For sports betting picks and tips

SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Plus, try out the USA TODAY Parlay Calculator and please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Miami man charged by federal grand jury after operating fraudulent cryptocurrency, stock investment scheme
Miami, FL17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2024 Miami Prospect Profile: QB Luke Moga
Miami, FL21 hours ago
Miami Hurricanes Spring Football Week One Progress Report | Donno Mailbag
Miami, FL2 days ago
Tablé by Bachour opens in the Miami Design District
Miami, FL2 days ago
Large fire sweeps through multiple stores in this Miami shopping area
Miami, FL1 day ago
6 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Spring
Miami, FL2 days ago
SFYS wows crowd during indoor/outdoor concert
Homestead, FL2 days ago
Model dead at 35 in suspected suicide in South Florida
Miami, FL18 hours ago
Miami goes country with new music festival
Miami, FL1 day ago
FORT LAUDERDALE’S BOOMING LUXURY HOME MARKET TURNS TO ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION FOR BUYERS, A BOUTIQUE BUILDING
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
LeFrak, Turnberry Break Ground on Miami Luxury Tower
North Miami, FL1 day ago
Def Leppard’s drummer assaulted outside Fort Lauderdale hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL9 hours ago
Jazz in the Gardens came to a soulful close Sunday
Miami Gardens, FL2 days ago
SRT responds to Miami Gardens gas station following possible crime connection in Hollywood
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
High earners priced out of South Florida housing market
Miami, FL12 hours ago
NEXT Weather: Near record heat
Miami, FL2 days ago
Video shows pickup truck doing burnout on LGBTQ+ pride mural in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL16 hours ago
Care Resource doubles down on Fentanyl awareness in South Florida during spring break
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Police ID shooter, victims of apparent murder-suicide at Miami Lakes home
Miami Lakes, FL2 days ago
Woman killed after being ejected during chain collision crash
Miami Gardens, FL12 hours ago
Broward teen arrested after sharing ‘threatening’ graphic of cat wielding rifle
Pembroke Pines, FL16 hours ago
2 Miami-Dade officers hurt during crash linked to stolen vehicle investigation
Miami, FL1 day ago
Fort Lauderdale High School placed on lockdown due to shooting threat
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Police officers accuse man of setting fire near Overtown
Miami, FL2 days ago
Suspect identified after 2 women stabbed outside train station in Hollywood
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
Police perimeter set up near Golden Glades as officers searched for armed robber
Golden Glades, FL3 days ago
‘Something needs to happen’: Parents of Lauderhill student injured in schoolyard brawl speak out
Lauderhill, FL3 days ago
Hollywood PD conducting investigation following crash
Hollywood, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy