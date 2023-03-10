Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Texas odds, picks and predictions
By Seth Orlemann,
5 days ago
The No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (21-11) battle the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (24-8) in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday. Tip from T-Mobile Center is set for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the TCU vs. Texasodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
TCU took down Kansas State 80-67 in the quarterfinal round Thursday to cover as 1.5-point favorites. It has won 4 of its last 6 games and is 3-3 against the spread (ATS) in that span. The Horned Frogs are 16-15-1 ATS on the season.
Texas beat Oklahoma State 61-47 in the quarterfinal Thursday to cover as 6-point favorites. It has now won back-to-back games and is 6-4 in its last 10 games. In that span, the Longhorns are 6-4 ATS and are 15-17 ATS this season.
Texas and TCU split the season series this year with Texas beating TCU 79-75 in mid-January while failing to cover as 6-point home favorites. TCU beat Texas 75-73 in early March while failing to cover as 3.5-point home favorites.
Moneyline (ML): TCU +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Texas -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
Against the spread (ATS): TCU +2.5 (-110) | Texas -2.5 (-110)
Over/Under (O/U): 146.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
TCU vs. Texas picks and predictions
Prediction
Texas 75, TCU 70
PASS.
The spread is the more profitable play on Texas in this matchup.
LEAN TEXAS -2.5 (-110).
Texas has been on a hot streak recently. It is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games, 4-1 ATS in its last 5 Friday games, and 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against a team with a winning percentage above .600. It is also 2-0 ATS this season while playing as a 1-2.5-point favorite. The Longhorns’ offense also ranks 31st in the nation in points per game (78.8) while the TCU defense ranks just 116th in opponent points per game (68).
The Horned Frogs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win, 0-5 ATS in their last 5 following an outright victory, and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 Friday games.
BET UNDER 146.5 (-110).
The Under is 4-1 in TCU’s last 5 games overall and 6-1 in its last 7 games against a team with a winning percentage above .600. It is also 3-1 in the 4 neutral site games TCU has played this season.
The Under is also 4-1 in the Longhorns’ last 5 overall including 3-0 in their last 4 games.
