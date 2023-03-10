Armed robber targets Tropical Smoothie in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at William Styron Square in Newport News Thursday evening.

According to police dispatch the call for the robbery came in around 8:20 p.m. Thursday at the Tropical Smoothie in the 4100 block of William Styron Quare North.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an “unknown male” entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money.

Once he received an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries reported. No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

