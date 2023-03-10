Open in App
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot after fight at Vicksburg apartment

By Malaysia McCoy,

5 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was shot after a fight broke out at a Vicksburg apartment on Thursday, March 9.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Admiral Apartments.

Rankin County neighbors concerned after shots fired at vehicle

They said Trayvon Barnett, 22, was shot in the leg after a fight broke during a gathering. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman at the gathering also reported minor injuries to her hand after she attempted to break up the fight.

VPD officials said there is no suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

