Caught in Southie

5 Things to Expect at the St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

5 days ago
Senator Nick Collins will host the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, March 19th. This Southie tradition will take place at the Iron Workers Union Hall and feature a who’s who of elected officials and politicians. The event starts at 9am and will air on BNN and CIS Instagram Live. Here are five things you can expect!

Your Host Sen. Nick Collins

Senator Nick Collins will be your MC of the morning! He’ll make sure the program moves promptly with the occasional joke and or song.

Irish Music

Curragh’s Fancy – an 8-piece Irish band will be playing all your favorite Irish music. Everything from Southie is My Hometown to Wild Colonial Boy will be featured.

Politicians telling jokes

Everyone from newly elected Governor Maura Healey to Mayor Michelle Wu will take their turns telling jokes. Some will be funny but many will fall flat.

Caught in Southie via Instagram Live

CIS will have all the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks in addition to live interviews with special guests plus color commentary on the event! Make sure to follow us on Instagram!

The historic Iron Workers Local 7 Union Hall as the backdrop

For more than 120 years, Local 7 has proudly represented union ironworkers across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. They are proud members of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers. While originally formed in 1896 in Philadelphia, Local 7 moved to Boston after the initial charter was revoked in 1902. Upon the move, Boston became the first city in the country with two Iron Worker Locals, the other being Local 4. Local 4 merged with Local 7 to form one of the largest Locals in the region.

Local 7 saw a period of tremendous expansion following World War II. Iron and steel became prevalent building materials in construction, and the demand for skilled, union ironworkers increased. Local 7’s Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) grew out of this demand, ensuring that new members entering the trade received the necessary skills. The union hall is located on Old Colony Ave.

