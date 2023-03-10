Open in App
Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Is it safe to travel to Tahoe this weekend? Here’s the latest as worst of storm ‘behind us’

By Hanh Truong,

5 days ago

The atmospheric river doused Northern California Thursday night, bringing a downpour of rain and snow to the Sacramento region, and it’s expected to continue to the weekend.

“The worst is behind us now,” said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Rain is being pushed toward the south, he said, but we’re not done yet. There will be periods of showers and moderate rain and in the mountains, expect periods of snow along the I-80 South.

Mueller said conditions are improving but there are chances of snow showers Saturday with potentially heavy snow.

It will likely continue until Sunday morning with 2 to 8 feet of snow above 6,500 feet and gusts up to 75 mph.

If you’re going up the mountains

Unlike earlier in March when mountain travel was deemed dangerous due to storms, conditions this weekend appear better.

However, the weather service is still “highly” discouraging mountain travel.

While it’s not guaranteed, Mueller said it’s unlikely that there will be major closures this weekend near the mountains. But be alert of chain controls and major travel delays.

The weather service is warning motorists of significant reductions in visibility and possible road closures.

You can check for lane closures, full closures, chain controls and latest highway information using the Caltrans Quickmap online.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com .

