Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CowbellCorner

Philadelphia Eagles Grant Former Mississippi State CB Darius Slay Permission to Seek Trade

By Colin James,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbnbQ_0lEZaY9R00

The former Bulldogs standout may be heading to the trade market soon.

The Philadelphia Eagles have granted cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek a trade, sources familiar with the situation tell Diana Russini of ESPN.

Despite this, sources have told Albert Breer of MMQB that Slay did not ask for a trade and that the move is part of new contract negotiations with the star cornerback, with the Eagles hopeful to find a way to keep him in Philadelphia.

The 32 year-old former Bulldog and five-time Pro Bowler is heading into the final year of his current contract with the Eagles, which carries a $17 million base salary as well as a $26.1 million cap hit.

The Mississippi State alum was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after reportedly having a fallout with then Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

During the 2022 NFL season, Slay recorded three interceptions and 55 tackles en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII. He was also named to his fifth career Pro Bowl.

The possible trade of Slay is part of a major shakeup of the Eagles' roster, as fellow defensive pieces James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are now free agents. What the Eagles will do during this offseason will determine how they can make it back to the Super Bowl after falling short to the Chiefs.

“I love Philly, man,” Slay said on the Montgomery and Co. podcast. “I plan on staying in Philly, but if it don’t happen, I know I got one more year left here. I want an extension with the Eagles. I love the Eagles. They took another chance on me trading for me, and I panned out of course . But yeah, I love that money, so of course I’m going to be talking about it this offseason."

"That’s everyone, that’s we all do when we’ve got one year left on our deal. We try to get the extension because it makes the cap low and then you get to start building around the team because once you’re cap’s too high, you can’t add more players. So with me, with my cap that high, I’m sure they probably want to get it down, and the best way to get it down is to give me some money."

It will be interesting to see where Slay lands if he does indeed hit the trade market.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Mississippi State Standout Tolu Smith Adds to Long List of Accolades
Starkville, MS1 day ago
What to Know and How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Nicholls
Thibodaux, LA1 day ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Social Media Reacts to Mississippi State Men's Basketball Earning At-Large Bid in NCAA Tournament
Starkville, MS2 days ago
Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Nicholls in the Hancock Whitney Classic
Starkville, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy