Sam Hartman Coming To Notre Dame Could Be Great For Tyler Buchner

If Tyler Buchner handles the next year the right way he'll have a chance to come out of it a much, much better quarterback

Quarterback Tyler Buchner has had a very interesting career so far at Notre Dame, but how he handles the next nine months could go a long way towards defining his career with the Fighting Irish.

If you want to know how good Buchner can be as a quarterback, so back and watch the 45-38 Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina. Buchner showed his playmaking ability as a passer and a runner. During that game he made the three best throws we saw from an Irish quarterback all season, if not longer. His deep ball touchdown to Braden Lenzy showed great anticipation and guts, and the ball he threw to Jayden Thomas on an over route in the second quarter was a truly special throw.

His running ability was on display as well, with Buchner passing for 273 yards, rushing for 61 yards and racking up five total touchdowns. It was impressive.

Of course, if you want to know where Buchner must continue to make huge strides as a player. Buchner threw three interceptions in the game, with two of them being returned for touchdowns. His inconsistent footwork caused multiple incompletions, and Buchner's timing as a passer was a bit erratic at times.

Despite his injuries and early season struggles in 2022, I'm still a major believer in his ability as a quarterback. You can't watch the Gator Bowl and not be intrigued by what a more refined, technically proficient Buchner could do behind the center. I think it could be special, but the reality is Buchner is going to need time to develop those skills.

That's why I believe the arrival of Sam Hartman could be a blessing in disguise for Buchner.

Right now, Buchner is more of a run-throw quarterback with the potential to be a prolific passer, but he's not there yet. Hartman is a pocket passer with loads of experience. He's already thrown for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns in his career. Hartman is smart, experience, savvy and he's a playmaker with his arm.

Hartman's presence presents Buchner with two very important benefits in that he gives Buchner an older player to learn from, and he gives Buchner time.

Buchner can learn a lot from Hartman as both a passer and leader. Being around Hartman over the next nine months gives Buchner a better example to follow than what he had as a freshman with Jack Coan. The former Irish signal caller was a great leader, but his throwing ability and playing style was vastly different from Buchner's, whereas Hartman brings a similar body type and playmaking ability. Like Buchner, Hartman can throw off platform and do things with his legs in the pocket that Coan couldn't do.

Learning under Hartman will give Buchner a chance to enhance the mental part of his game while also studying a quarterback who can make a lot of the throws as a passer that Buchner can. Hartman also brings the experience and decision making background that Buchner can learn from, and use to enhance his game.

From a time standpoint, this gives Buchner two benefits. One, it's a year for Buchner to let his body heal and more importantly build his body up. Perhaps this time as a "backup" will allow Buchner time to build up his core, add a bit more weight and strength, and allow him to be more durable the next time he takes over under center.

It also gives Buchner time out of the spotlight to really focus on his game. As a backup, Buchner can focus even more time improving his footwork, cleaning up his mechanics and enhancing his pocket skills. The reality is if Buchner can clean up his pocket mechanics and decision making he would have a chance to be a truly special player, and be the five-star player in college I believe he's capable of being.

I'm sure Buchner wants to be "the guy" at Notre Dame in 2023, and if you know Buchner at all you know he's going to battle his tail off to be that player. If he doesn't win the job over Hartman there will be a pull to possibly find another school where he can be "the guy" in 2023.

My hope is that if Buchner doesn't win the job this season that he takes advantage of the time out of the spotlight, the time behind Buchner, and the time he has to improve his craft. If Buchner stays at Notre Dame, learns from Hartman and enhances his game the Irish will have a chance to have a truly dynamic, special signal caller in 2024.

