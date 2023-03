foxbaltimore.com

Police: 20-year-old man and teen boy arrested for gun and drug charges from traffic stop By Emilie Kyler, 5 days ago

By Emilie Kyler, 5 days ago

SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man and juvenile were arrested for illegal possession of a firearm from a traffic stop in Severn, according to ...