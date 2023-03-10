Open in App
Sevierville, TN
Revamped Dolly Parton Museum returns to Dollywood in 2024

By Gregory Raucoules,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppL1s_0lEZY5JF00

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton took the stage at her namesake theme park on Friday to detail new attractions coming to Dollywood in the near future like the park’s biggest roller coaster , a new resort and a Dolly Parton museum.

“The Dolly Parton Experience” coming to the park in 2024 is described as a multifaceted approach to telling Dolly’s story that will “thrill even the most devoted of Dolly’s fans.”

The new attraction will be centered around the new Dolly Parton Museum which will give fans an up-close look at her most treasured possessions like family keepsakes and career mementos.

When Dollywood’s largest roller coaster will open in 2023

A storytelling exhibit called Dolly’s Dreams will chronicle her journey from a young girl growing up in Sevierville to her most impressive career achievements. The multimedia experience “Dolly’s Heart” will offer video and audio of Dolly telling her story in her own words.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMkiM_0lEZY5JF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvEJt_0lEZY5JF00
    Rendering of the “Dolly’s Dreams” exhibit
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lf8Ri_0lEZY5JF00
    Rendering of the “Dolly’s Dreams” exhibit
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0rpx_0lEZY5JF00
    Rendering of the “Dolly’s Dreams” exhibit
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vn1op_0lEZY5JF00
    Rendering of the “Dolly’s Dreams” exhibit
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uEuL_0lEZY5JF00
    Rendering of the “Dolly’s Heart” exhibit
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xFFE_0lEZY5JF00
    Rendering of the “Dolly’s Heart” exhibit

Future additions to Dolly Parton Experience in the works include the “Tennessee Mountain Home, ” featuring stories about her childhood upbringing in East Tennessee.

The DreamSong Theater will showcase the “Faith & Family Experience” which will illustrate, “how her beloved parents and siblings created a circle of love that supported her through her life and career.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfco8_0lEZY5JF00

“The Wardrobe Experience will be an exhibit solely dedicated to her stunning outfits, costumes, and accessories that have become synonymous with the iconic performer.

