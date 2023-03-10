Revamped Dolly Parton Museum returns to Dollywood in 2024

A storytelling exhibit called “ Dolly’s Dreams “ will chronicle her journey from a young girl growing up in Sevierville to her most impressive career achievements. The multimedia experience “Dolly’s Heart” will offer video and audio of Dolly telling her story in her own words.
Future additions to Dolly Parton Experience in the works include the “Tennessee Mountain Home, ” featuring stories about her childhood upbringing in East Tennessee.
The DreamSong Theater will showcase the “Faith & Family Experience” which will illustrate, “how her beloved parents and siblings created a circle of love that supported her through her life and career.”
“The Wardrobe Experience “ will be an exhibit solely dedicated to her stunning outfits, costumes, and accessories that have become synonymous with the iconic performer.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0