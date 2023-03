A Central Florida water park reopened its doors Friday, just in time for spring break.

Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee has added some new features for the 2023 season.

In addition to the wave pool, kids’ zone and water slides, families can now take pictures at the new Selfie Spot Beach.

Read: New attractions coming to Central Florida theme parks this year

That area is filled with giant inflatables and beach balls.

The water park reopened to guests at 10:30 a.m.

Read: Decorative helicopter falls at water park, injuring four

More information about Island H2O Water Park can be found here.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.