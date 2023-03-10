Open in App
Savannah, GA
Savannah Morning News

2023 Savannah St. Patrick's Day: What to wear and what to bring to the Parade

By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News,

5 days ago

St. Patrick's Day in Savannah is days away and that means final touches are being put on parade floats, visitors are coming in droves and the energy in the air is charged with the anticipation of week-long events.

Here's a guide of what to wear and what to bring for newbies, veterans, tourists and locals alike.

What to wear

If this is your first or even your 50th St. Patrick's Day celebration, the question of what color to wear isn't a hard one. The sea of green you'll be experiencing in the days leading up to the parade should clue you into the fact that head-to-toe green is encouraged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aO2j4_0lEZXCMs00

While temperatures are expected to hit a high of 70 degrees, it wouldn't hurt to carry a jacket just in case there's a breeze. And because there will no doubt be lots of walking from those participating in the parade and those walking from their car to their parade spot, comfortable shoes are highly recommended.

Don't be afraid to bring out the accessories. I'm talking obnoxious sunglasses, large hats, orange beards and beaded necklaces.

What to bring

The parade starts approximately at 10:15 a.m. and typically lasts three or more hours. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs, snacks and water to stay hydrated. Coolers are permitted, and this year local medical clinic TACKL Health is providing mobile hydration services that “decrease the effects of a hangover and jet lag, improve sleep, better your skin, and more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yX5nT_0lEZXCMs00

The clinic is located at Savannahians at 4511 Habersham Street, Suite 201.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2023 Savannah St. Patrick's Day: What to wear and what to bring to the Parade

