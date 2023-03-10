Open in App
Yankees' Harrison Bader Expected to Begin Season on IL

By Pat Ragazzo,

5 days ago

Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader is expected to begin the regular season on the IL after his test results revealed an oblique strain.

They're dropping like flies.

Center fielder Harrison Bader is expected to begin the regular season on the IL with an oblique strain, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday morning.

The Yankees expect to have a timeline for Bader by Saturday, as doctors are still weighing in on his diagnosis. Regardless, the 28-year-old is expected to miss some time.

Bader injured his oblique on a swing in his final at-bat of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game. Once he reported this discomfort, the Yankees sent him for an MRI, which revealed a strain.

With Bader down, the Yankees' options in center are limited. On Thursday, Boone mentioned Aaron Hicks , Aaron Judge , Rafael Ortega and Estevan Florial as potential options to replace Bader in center.

Judge and Hicks could split time in center, which would allow Oswaldo Cabrera to play one of the corner outfield spots.

In addition to Bader, Yankees GM Brian Cashman announced on Thursday that Carlos Rodon ( forearm strain ), Lou Trivino ( elbow strain ) and Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis) would all start the season on the IL.

