Longtime Chiefs WR Otis Taylor Passes Away at Age 80

Taylor was one of the best receivers in Chiefs history and will forever be remembered for his time in Kansas City.

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor has died at the age of 80, originally according to local radio personality Brian B. Shynin' and later confirmed by Harold Kuntz of FOX4 News.

Taylor, who spent his entire 11-year career with the Chiefs, built up quite the resume during his time with the team. Over the course of 130 games, the Prairie View A&M University product hauled in 410 passes for 7,306 yards (an average of 17.8 yards per reception) and 57 touchdowns. Among all players in franchise history to wear a Chiefs uniform, Taylor ranks sixth in career receptions, third in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns. He also goes down in the history books as having played a major role in the team's Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Taylor was a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and was even named a United Press International (UPI) AFC MVP in 1971. The 1965 AFL Draft fourth-round pick led Kansas City in receptions five times during his playing career and later worked as a scout for the team for several years. Taylor was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Honor in 1982.

In a story on chiefs.com from last year, senior team reporter Matt McMullen wrote about Taylor being named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class:

Taylor was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 last week, joining a group that included 24 other nominees in the "Senior" category, which consists of players whose careers wrapped up at least 25 years ago. The Seniors Committee will now consider each candidate before narrowing the list down to 12 finalists on July 27, representing a potential path to Canton for Taylor that most believe is far overdue.

Although Taylor didn't advance past the semifinalist stage, that takes absolutely nothing away from the tremendous career he had. He is hands-down one of the most influential and important players in team history, and he had the numbers to prove it. This is an unfortunate loss for everyone in Chiefs circles, and one that will lead to many recalling the wonderful life and work of Taylor for years to come as his legend lives on.

This story will continue to be updated as needed.