Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s Shamrock Run partners with Kells for ‘epic celebration’

By Emily BurrisMichaela BourgeoisKen Boddie,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4rqu_0lEZTnyT00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The 45th annual Shamrock Run returns to the waterfront on Sunday with more than 20,000 runners expected to run through downtown Portland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“This whole weekend is going to be an epic celebration down at the waterfront,” Shamrock Run Community Manager Alex Jee said. “We’re celebrating with our friends Kells Restaurant and Pub, and as we know, Kells throws a really good party .”

Kells will be at the waterfront Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s run, Jee said adding, “it’s non-stop festivities and celebration.”

Delays continue after homeless camp found in tunnel under Steel Bridge

The Shamrock Run also includes several race options such as a 5K, 8K, 15K half marathon and a Leprechaun Lap for kids 10 and under.

“It’s really a great time for those to just come out together as a community and have some fun,” Jee said, pointing out that elite runners in the Shamrock Showdown “win their weight in beer.”

The race has also been charity partners with OHSU Doernbecher for over 20 years — raising over $600,000 for the charity, Jee said, noting the event is “fun for a good cause.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
A Reddit-inspired list of the best chili spots in Portland
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Portland brewery, non-profit team up for Darcelle Blonde IPA
Portland, OR1 day ago
Worst Day of the Year Ride returns for Portland bicyclists
Portland, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
10 pie places for Pi Day: Bakeries to explore in Portland and surrounding areas
Portland, OR1 day ago
Kohr Explores: Clowns Without Borders brings joy to Portland, world
Portland, OR11 hours ago
Watch March Madness at these 10 Portland-area bars
Portland, OR1 day ago
New Trail Blazers mascot comes out of hiding
Portland, OR3 hours ago
‘Fosbury Flop’ high jumper Dick Fosbury dies at 76
Portland, OR1 day ago
Beaverton celebrates first ever Muslim-American Heritage Appreciation Month
Beaverton, OR4 hours ago
Portlanders voice concerns over gunshot detection programs
Portland, OR20 hours ago
News & Notes: Maryhill Museum opens new season with big changes
Portland, OR3 days ago
Vancouver brewery hosting drag brunch vandalized
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
Portland, Seattle among West Coast cities named the most expensive for residents
Portland, OR1 day ago
Remarkable Woman finalist on story behind tool to help kids’ emotional health
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Homeowner in Northwest Portland recounts terrifying moment 2 strangers stormed house
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Indigenous Mother Forced to Remove Traditional Woven Baby Carrier at Portland Art Museum
Portland, OR1 day ago
Tigard seniors celebrate apparent Woodspring Apartments win
Tigard, OR1 day ago
Good Afternoon, News: Attempted Book Bans in Oregon, the Flosbury Flop (RIP), and Daylight Savings Vibes With My Dog
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland Art Museum apologizes after Indigenous guest was told to remove traditional baby carrier
Portland, OR1 day ago
Small business advocacy is Sarah Shaoul’s lifeblood
Portland, OR3 hours ago
Tigard apartment purchase would save dozens of seniors from homelessness
Tigard, OR1 day ago
Blount Fine Foods to shut down NE Portland factory, lay off 198
Portland, OR2 days ago
‘Should not be happening’: Mother IDs daughter in Embassy Suites shooting near PDX
Portland, OR10 hours ago
CEO is 'beyond disappointed' to close Portland grocery stores
Portland, OR2 days ago
Metro purchases a 92-acre natural area in Clackamas County
Portland, OR43 minutes ago
Portland under fire for 'enabling' homelessness, drug use by allowing activists to put up empty tents
Portland, OR1 day ago
Two States, One Race: 2023 Rainier to Longview 10k Bridge Run
Longview, WA1 day ago
Silicon Valley Bank closure hits Portland and Vancouver businesses
Portland, OR1 day ago
Oregon School for the Deaf student becomes Poetry Out Loud state champion
Salem, OR10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy