Portland’s Shamrock Run partners with Kells for ‘epic celebration’

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The 45th annual Shamrock Run returns to the waterfront on Sunday with more than 20,000 runners expected to run through downtown Portland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“This whole weekend is going to be an epic celebration down at the waterfront,” Shamrock Run Community Manager Alex Jee said. “We’re celebrating with our friends Kells Restaurant and Pub, and as we know, Kells throws a really good party .”

Kells will be at the waterfront Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s run, Jee said adding, “it’s non-stop festivities and celebration.”

The Shamrock Run also includes several race options such as a 5K, 8K, 15K half marathon and a Leprechaun Lap for kids 10 and under.

“It’s really a great time for those to just come out together as a community and have some fun,” Jee said, pointing out that elite runners in the Shamrock Showdown “win their weight in beer.”

The race has also been charity partners with OHSU Doernbecher for over 20 years — raising over $600,000 for the charity, Jee said, noting the event is “fun for a good cause.”

