Fall River police seek assault suspects

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are asking for help as they search for two men who allegedly assaulted someone outside a building on Anawan Street.

The assault happened around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, according to police. The department released a photo of the suspects that appears to show them kicking the victim.

The suspects reportedly fled south on South Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River Police Department’s Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily Roundup

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.