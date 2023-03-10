Open in App
Fall River, MA
WPRI 12 News

Fall River police seek assault suspects

By Allison Shinskey,

5 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are asking for help as they search for two men who allegedly assaulted someone outside a building on Anawan Street.

The assault happened around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, according to police. The department released a photo of the suspects that appears to show them kicking the victim.

The suspects reportedly fled south on South Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River Police Department’s Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796.

