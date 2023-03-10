Governor DeSantis Campaigns In Iowa Sparking Presidential Run Rumors

Governor Ron DeSantis adding more fuel to the presidential run fire as he campaigns in Iowa today, ahead of former President Donald Trump next week. DeSantis is appearing at events in Des Moines and Davenport today, saying how Floridians like his no-nonsense approach. Iowa will be the first Republican nominating state next year. A pro-DeSantis super PAC launched yesterday is expected to serve as an approved outside spending vehicle for his 2024 campaign. It's one of four political action committees seeking to draft him to enter the race.