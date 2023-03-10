Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

Center of Life podcast celebrating Black History Month to continue all year

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop,

5 days ago
Gospel singers Lamont and Mary Shields were eating dinner when they received the call that could have changed their lives. The caller said Berry Gordy, founder of Motown Records, liked one of their songs. He would consider it on one condition — that they change one word.

The Hampton couple turned down that chance to most likely earn a big payday.

“It’s not about the money,” said Mary Shields. “’Mont’ and I both gave our lives to the Lord. There was no way we were changing our conviction when it came to our song.”

The couple, who are celebrating 60 years of marriage this year, shared that story on the podcast “Black History: Closer Than You Think” hosted by Center of Life, a community empowerment organization in Hazelwood, and a partner, the Social Justice Resource Center.

The podcasts — recordings based on a topic or theme — are being archived as both video and audio files. Some are recorded at Center of Life’s studios and others at the guest or guests’ home.

The idea to feature African Americans such as Lamont and Mary Shields was that of Tim Smith, pastor of the Keystone Church of Hazelwood. It launched during Black History Month and will continue all year.

“Black History doesn’t stop when the shortest month of the year ends,” said Smith, who conducts the interviews for the podcast. “Center of Life is going to collect as many of these stories as possible, before they are lost. Every day, pieces of history are being lost as the last living connections to those times pass on.”

Dr. James Johnson and Pamela Johnson, who started the Afro American Music Institute in Homewood, were interviewed Feb. 21 and Christine Washington, the first African-American manager at First Federal Savings & Loan in Downtown, Pittsburgh, was interviewed the first week in February.

Look for podcasts with community activists Homer and Ursula Craig and Anna Hollis Kander, CEO of Amachi, which helps families of the incarcerated. Smith is working on guests such as Steelers Hall of Famer Mel Blount, jazz great Roger Humphries, and athlete Tyrone Tillman.

Smith, who lives in Point Breeze and at one time Hazelwood, was a young musician when he met the Shields. A Westinghouse High School graduate, Smith turned down an opportunity to tour, because he didn’t want to miss his childrens’ milestones. His parents had taught him that family comes first.

He saw that dedication in Mary and Lamont Shields.

“It took courage to do what you two did,” Smith said on the podcast. “You gave up money and travel. You walked away from all of that.”

Yes, they did.

It was the 1960s, and the couple was invited to the mansions of Gordy in Detroit, Mich., through a family connection. They met stars Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross and were entertained by The Jackson 5, before Michael Jackson and his siblings became famous.

After the couple returned home, they got the call about Motown wanting to change the song from “Jesus is Mine” to “Baby is Mine.” They said they were told they could make a million dollars.

“We immediately said we cannot do that, we cannot change our music,” Lamont Shields said. “We knew our values and what was important to us. We don’t regret it.”

His wife agreed.

“We continue to work for the Lord and reach souls,” Mary Shields said. “It is important to bring the message to the people. You have to have conviction. The world would be a better place if people put their emphasis in the right place.”

Mary and Lamont Shields have always lived a life of service to God. Mary Shields started writing music and they formed a choir — The Mary Mont Singers — which performed throughout the city with people from many denominations, including a ground-breaking concert at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland. They also owned the LMS Gospel Supper Club in Oakland.

“The Lord gave us the opportunity to perform these songs,” Mary Shields said.

As children of fathers who were pastors and mothers who were part of the church choir, the couple’s faith foundation was steadfast. Lamont Shields has been the minister at Morningside Church of God in Christ near Garfield since 2004. They met at church.

Shortly after the Motown experience, the couple was in New York City trying to sell music. At a restaurant, Lamont Shields spotted Duke Ellington. He invited them to the RCA Building the following morning.

That meeting never happened because the couple had promised Mary Shields’ mother, who was watching their children, they’d be home that day. They didn’t want to tell Ellington they didn’t have money to stay longer. They heard a concert by Ellington not long after that. They met Roberta Flack in Pittsburgh. She told them to send their music, but they never did.

“It just wasn’t meant to be,” Lamont Shields said.

“No it wasn’t,” Mary Shields said. “God gave us chances to minister in Pittsburgh and to change the lives of young people. And that’s priceless.”

If you know of anyone who has or is making a difference who would be great to be featured on the podcast, contact Michael Machosky at 412-482-2165 or michael.machosky@centeroflife.org.

