Northview hockey collides with fellow state power University School in state semifinals

COLUMBUS — Two hockey programs with long and storied traditions will clash this weekend, as Northview takes on Hunting Valley University School in the state semifinals.

No. 3-ranked Northview (24-8-3) faces off against No. 4 University School (28-8-1) at Nationwide Arena at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Each program has won two state titles. University School has made 16 appearances in the semifinals, while Northview has qualified 13 times.

“This means the world to our community, our families, alumni, and program,” Northview coach Steve Elliott said. “This is what you work so hard for and helps validate our student-athletes for the preparation and time they put in.”

Both Northview and University School last qualified for the tournament in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be down in Columbus,” University School coach Andy Gerow said. “This has been a goal this group has been working towards since we kicked off our summer lifting program back in June. We are super excited for a chance to represent the Kent District as well as our school down in Columbus for the Frozen Four.”

Both coaches are alums of their respective schools and played for the programs there.

“As a public school it gives the whole community a sense of pride,” Elliott said. “On a bigger scale, it helps when the next generation of players are looking for where they want to play their high school hockey knowing we will be a program that gives them these opportunities.”

Northview has won 11 games in a row, while University School has won nine straight.

Both teams lost in the semifinals the last time the programs played in Columbus.

“No one from this group has had the chance to play in the Frozen Four at Nationwide before,” Gerow said, “so I know this will be a memory they cherish forever, but are still focused on the task at hand, a big showdown with Northview on Saturday.”

The Wildcats and the Preppers have played three times at three separate tournaments this season. University School won 3-2 on Dec. 17 and 2-1 on Dec. 28. The teams skated to a 1-1 tie on Jan. 13.

“We will have plenty of tape on each other,” Elliott said, “and our guys will be more familiar with a final four opponent than maybe other years.”

Northview sees a lot of itself in University School.

“They mirror us quite a bit with strong goaltending, some dynamic forwards, and a sound team defensive scheme,” Elliott said. “That's probably why we have played three evenly contested games.”

Gerow said Northview has a “super skilled team” with senior leadership and great goaltending.

“Those games were battles, and we expect nothing less on Saturday,” Gerow added. “Northview is strong in all facets of the game, and coach Elliot has them playing some of their best hockey. They have forwards that can score, a defense that locks down, and one of the best goalie in the state. We are looking forward to getting to compete against such a great team for a chance to play in the state finals.”

Northview goalie Austin Nowak carries a 22-8-3 record into the state semifinals. Nowak, who has posted nine shutouts, has a 1.37 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. The senior set the program's career shutout record with 20.

“Great players are internally motivated, and he embodies that,” Elliott said. “He is a true competitor that pushes himself and his teammates to be great. He's big, technically sound, and handles the puck very well. Add those to his compete level, and you have arguably the best goalie in the state.”

Here are the schools with the most appearances in the OHSAA hockey state tournament.23 — Lakewood St. Edward19 — Bowling Green16 — Hunting Valley University School14 — St. Francis14 — St. John's13 — Northview12 — Cleveland St. Ignatius11 — Shaker HeightsSource: OHSAA.com

Northview senior forward Drake Symbolik scored two goals, including the game-winner in the Wildcats' thrilling 3-2 win over St. Francis de Sales in the regional final last Friday . Symbolik leads Northview in scoring with 55 (24 goals, 31 assists).

Fellow senior forward Benny Seals ranks second with 51 points (28 G, 23 A), followed by senior captain Landon Elliott's 44 points (11 G, 33 A).

Senior Tryston Harrell, who scored the tying goal with 52 seconds left against the Knights, has produced 40 points (23 G, 17 A). Senior defenseman Riley Ames earned all-league first-team honors.

Northview junior Liam Diesing said the team has worked many years for this chance.

“We had this goal set, and we did it,” he added. “I've always wanted to go to C-Bus since elementary school.”

Northview has scored an average of 3.86 goals per game and has given up 1.51 per contest.

“I'm proud of our growth on and off the ice,” Elliott said. “We've become closer as a team and playing in all phases of the game with much more consistency.”

University School has scored 3.38 goals per game and is yielding just 1.41 goals per game.

Preppers forward Sam Wade scored four goals in the team's 6-3 win over Walsh Jesuit in the regional final last weekend.

“Wade is one of the best players in the state,” Gerow said.

Luke Palmer ranks second on the team in scoring with 44 points (26 G, 18 A) followed by Samonte Martin's 32 points (18 G, 14 A) and Anthony Messina's 30 points (5 G, 25 A). Gerow credited his captain Kellen McGarry and assistant captain Martin for their leadership.

Goaltender Noah Cabarello has a 1.30 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage, while Cooper Pettipiece (1.56 goals-against average and .917 save percentage) and Joey Raicevich (1.50 goals-against average and .929 save percentage) also have seen time.

“We are fortunate to have three awesome goalies that have given us stellar goaltending,” Gerow said. “We are confident no matter who we have in net.”

Northview had an emotional outpouring after its dramatic win over St. Francis in the regional final when the Wildcats furiously rallied with two goals 29 seconds apart in the final minute to stun St. Francis.

“There is always confidence in knowing that you are playing for something bigger than yourself,” Elliott said. “It showed in that final minute.”

The 10 seniors are playing with heavy hearts and extra motivation, dedicating the season to teammate Aiden Carter who took his life last summer.

“We have Aiden looking down on us,” Elliott said, “and these boys have poured into one another for a common goal.”

University School enters the semifinal playing its best hockey.

“It is going to take our best game to beat Northview,” Gerow said.

He added his group has come together as a unit which has translated to wins on the ice.

“Every guy plays a role in our success, and the team has bought into that,” Gerow said. “We have found different ways to win and that is especially important in February and March.”

Capitalizing on chances will be key for Northview.

“This will be a low-scoring game, and we must take advantage of our scoring opportunities,” he said.

University School sees discipline as a key to victory.

“We are going to have to find a way to be better than Northview for 45 minutes,” Gerow said. “Each team will have their chances, and it will come down to who can bury more of those chances.”

Both coaches take issue with the early 9 a.m. start time.

“I am extremely frustrated that the biggest game of many of these kids' lives was put about fifth on the priority list,” Elliott said. “I'd like to see them put the state championships in a stadium with fewer conflicts with a seating capacity that helps create the atmosphere these student-athletes deserve.”

Said Gerow: “We would rather have the game later in the day to make the logistics for family and friends to come watch easier. But we are prepared to play whenever and wherever.”

The Northview-University School winner will face No. 2-ranked Powell Olentangy Liberty (37-1-1) or No. 1-ranked Cleveland St. Ignatius (27-6-0) in the state title game Sunday at noon.