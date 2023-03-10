High school boys soccer: 2023 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

Lehi and Alta compete in the 5A boys soccer state championship at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The 2023 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new boys soccer coaches in 5A this year: Tyler Anderson (Bonneville), Javier Viana (East), Chris Wilcox (Tooele), Luis Herrera (Orem) and Kim Homan (Timpview).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Northridge Knights

2023 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Guerrero (seventh year).

2022 record: 10-6 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 4-2, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Matt Ramírez, keeper.

Coach comment: Lot of new players.

2. Bountiful Redhawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Lou Plank (18th year).

2022 record: 5-13 (sixth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Provo, 2-1, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 29 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Viewmont Vikings

2023 schedule

Head coach: Spencer Keddington (eighth year).

2022 record: 8-8 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Orem, 4-2, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Mason Hanson, Defender, Senior.

Cole Halterman, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:

Jacob Ramos, Midfield, Sophomore.

Coach comment: We are really excited to get this season started. We have quite a few players that have good varsity experience returning and we will work hard to compete in our region.

4. Bonneville Lakers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Anderson (first year).

2022 record: 9-9 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 4-1, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Parker Degroot, Midfield, Senior.

Dennin Anderson, Midfield, Junior.

Eric Ndayambje, Attacker, Junior.

Karson Vanderhoof, Keeper, Senior.

Sam Richards, Midfield, Junior.

Key newcomers:

Stockton Moynier, Wing Back, Junior.

Luke Wilcoxen, Wing Back, Sophomore.

Jace Ryan, Center Back, Junior.

Fabian Serrato, Keeper, Junior.

Coach comment: Although we have several returning players, we have a few gaps left by last years graduated seniors that will be difficult to fill. We have a good region that will make winning difficult.

5. Woods Cross Wildcats

2023 schedule

Head coach: David Newman (third year).

2022 record: 9-10 (fifth in Region 5 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 1-0, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Aidan Moore, Midfield, Junior.

Zach DeSpain, Midfield, Junior.

Nate Blanchard, Forward, Senior.

Bracken Hess, Defender, Senior.

Josh Tibbitts, Defender, Junior.

Gage Gardner, Defender, Junior.

Maeser Roseman, Midfield, Junior.

Coach comment: We have a young team, we have some talented players and I am ever hopeful for the season.

6. Box Elder Bees

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kurt Jarman (fourth year).

2022 record: 9-9 (fourth in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 2-1, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 28 in 5A).

2022 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 6

1. Skyline Eagles

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Kennedy (25th year).

2022 record: 12-5 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 1-1 (3-2), in the 5A semifinals.

2022 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2022 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Olympus Titans

2023 Schedule

Head coach: Christian Neff (second year).

2022 record: 10-7 (fourth in Region 6 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 3-2, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 2 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Coach comment: Deep and talented.

3. Murray Spartans

2023 schedule

Head coach: Bryan DeMann (19th year).

2022 record: 13-4 (first in Region 6 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 1-1 (4-2), in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2022 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Brighton Bengals

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brett Rosen (sixth year).

2022 record: 11-8 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 3-2, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

We have eight returning starters from last year. All of them are an important part of our team.

Key newcomers:

Andrew Guizar, MF, Junior.

Coach comment: We are excited to embark on a new challenge. There are a lot of great teams in 5A, which will make for a very competitive season. We look forward to the challenge that each team will bring and hope to be competing by the end of the year.

5. East Leopards

2023 schedule

Head coach: Javier Viana (first year).

2022 record: 7-10 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 1-0, in the 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 31 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Park City Miners

2023 schedule

Head coach: Anthony DiCicco (second year).

2022 record: 7-8 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 1-0, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Highland Rams

2023 schedule

Head coach: Neil Smith (second year).

2022 record: 1-15 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 3-0, in the 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 0.6 gpg (No. 33 in 5A).

2022 defense: 2.4 gpg (No. 29 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 7

1. Stansbury Stallions

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jacob Jones (eighth year).

2022 record: 15-6 (first in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 1-1 (3-1), in the 5A semifinals.

2022 offense: 2 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2022 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jace Toland, Center Back.

Isaac Ferry, Defender/Winger.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: Coming together as a team to continue the recent run of success we have had the last two seasons. Kids are hungry for their turn to play in tough and important games. Next up mentality.

2. Cedar Valley Aviators

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ben Nilson (third year).

2022 record: 4-13 (sixth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 2-0, in the 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 30 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Tyson Carter, Forward/wing, Sr.

Darren Gillespie, Holding Mid, Sr.

Elijah Holman, Attacking Mid, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Blake Stuart, Forward, Fresh.

Josue Ferron, Wing, Fresh.

Luke Orton, Centerback, Soph.

Coach comment: We took a risk with a younger varsity roster but feel it’s in the programs best interest to do so. We are optimistic the few seniors we took will help steer the younger core to be focused and organized. As a program we are striving to be more disciplined in the classroom in hopes it will translate onto the pitch. We have a committed group that wants a winning season and will do what it takes to achieve it.

3. Hillcrest Huskies

2023 schedule

Head coach: Brett Davis (16th year).

2022 record: 11-6 (second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Cottonwood, 2-1, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Connor Poulsen, GK, Senior.

Conner Smart, Def Mid, Senior.

Joseph Ruiz-Moreno, Mid, Senior.

Collin Scarbrough, Attacker, Junior.

Kayden Burton, Mid, Junior.

Key newcomers:

William Rogers, Mid, Soph.

Bridger Healy, Att, Soph.

Coach comment: A strong balance of older experienced returners and hungry young newcomers will combine for exciting play.

4. Cottonwood Colts

2023 schedule

Head coach: BryLee Harvest (second year).

2022 record: 10-10 (third in Region 7 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 4-0, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Diego Lopez, FWD, Sr.

Guido Rocha, MF, Sr.

Oscar Serrano-Hernandez, D, Sr.

Riyan Bakrim, D, Sr.

Ulises Alvarado-Morales, MF, Sr.

Vesal Azmayandeh, MF, Sr.

Ben Barrowes, D, Sr.

Jairo Licona-Vera, MF, Sr.

Rex Hanson, FWD, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jonny Kunda, GK, Sr.

Sebastian Gualdron, FWD, Sr.

Coach comment: This year’s team is a very experienced group. Combining our abundance of upperclassmen with the amount of resiliency this team has shown in my first season, it’s hard to put a ceiling on this team. Remaining poised with inevitably higher expectations will be the main point of emphasis for us this season.

5. Tooele Buffaloes

2023 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Wilcox (first year).

2022 record: 8-11 (fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 1-0, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Coach comment: Very young team, in a tough region.

6. Uintah Utes

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kinnon Oldaker (fifth year).

2022 record: 7-10 (fifth in Region 7 with a 4-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 3-1, in the 5A play-in games.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jair Perry, FWD, Sophomore.

Trevor Reynolds Md, sophomore.

Mason Wood, Def, Senior.

Jose Ayon, Def, Junior.

Dauthan Flores, FWD, Junior.

Key newcomers:

Paul Sturko, Fwd, Sophomore.

Alex Long, Mid, Junior.

Coach comment: We will be a young team with only a few seniors on the roster. We have some talented young players that have varsity experience that are ready to be leaders for our team.

7. Payson Lions

2023 schedule

Head coach: Stewart Wright (second year).

2022 record: 4-13 (seventh in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 4-1, in the 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2022 defense: 3.9 gpg (No. 33 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Weston Kersaw, Defender, Senior.

Nate Makin, Defender, Senior.

Key newcomers:

Christian Vasquez, Midfielder, Junior.

Remi Marron, Forward, Senior.

Coach comment: Excited for a new season.

Region 8

1. Alta Hawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Mackenzie Hyer (fifth year).

2022 record: 18-2 (first in Region 8 with a 11-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Beat Lehi, 0-0 (3-1), in the 5A 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Caleb Lowry, Def Mid, Sr.

Lincoln Eberhardt, Mid/For, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Lo, Mid, Jr.

Justin Robert’s, Mid, Jr.

Coach comment: We are really excited to get back on the field together and are looking forward to another great season.

2. Lehi Pioneers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tim Graham (fifth year).

2022 record: 14-5 (second in Region 8 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Alta, 0-0 (3-1), in the 5A 5A state championship.

2022 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Caleb Cowley, GK, Jr.

Cade Preston, D, Sr.

Colton Marsing, MF, Jr.

Nate Shepherd, F, Sr.

Alfred Vargas, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

We are mostly juniors and seniors. Not a lot of newcomers.

Coach comment: Returning 8 of 11 starters.

3. Orem Tigers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Luis Herrera (first year).

2022 record: 10-9 (fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 2-0, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Anderson Laparea, GK, Sr.

Tyler Klein, Midfield, Sr.

Clate Bergeron, Midfield, Sr.

Ivan Arechiga, Defense, Sr.

Jace Robins, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ben Bradley, Midfield, Fr.

Kaua Akana, Forward, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited to show teams that we can compete.

4. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kaiwi Chung-Hoon (third year).

2022 record: 10-5 (third in Region 8 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 3-2, in the 5A second round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Brigham Conover, Gk, Senior.

Dusting Searle, F, Senior.

Marcos Terriquez, MF, Senior.

Collin Glacier, F, D, Junior.

Easton Bretzing, D, Junior.

Alexander Cortes, F, Junior.

5. Timpview Thunderbirds

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kim Homan (first year).

2022 record: 3-14 (sixth in Region 8 with a 3-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Cottonwood, 2-1, in the 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2022 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 31 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Mountain View Bruins

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shaun Johnson (third year).

2022 record: 1-17 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Jordan, 3-0, in the 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 32 in 5A).

2022 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 32 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Jordan Beetdiggers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Justin Jahnke (third year).

2022 record: 9-9 (fifth in Region 8 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 2-0, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jessi Lorenzo, FW, Junior.

Vitor Celer Ferreira, MID, Senior.

Eric Ingman, D/MID, Junior.

Jesus Guzman, D, Junior.

Beckett Stewart, FW, Senior.

Key newcomers:

Ivan Canseco Perez, MID, Junior.

Numerous underclassmen ready for a shot.

Coach comment: We will be leaving 5A on a high note.

Region 9

1. Wasatch Wasps

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jared Hendry (fifth year).

2022 record: 14-4 (second in Region 9 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 2-1, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2022 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jackson Medina, Goalie, Jr.

Jackson Hanley, Forward, Sr.

Diego Magana, Mid, Sr.

Gilberto “Beto” Vargas, Forward, Jr.

Canon Downey, Def, Jr.

Cole Simpson, Mid/Def, So.

Key newcomers:

CC Lange, Def, Sr.

Duncan Watt, Mid, Sr.

Hunter Cosper, Mid, Sr.

Marc Carillo, Mid, Jr.

Caleb Smith, Def, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to the upcoming season. We have a solid team returning and some new players looking to make a contribution. We have some depth this year.

2. Provo Bulldogs

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jayson Manzanares (third year).

2022 record: 15-3 (first in Region 9 with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 0-0 (5-4), in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2022 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2023 schedule

Head coach: Larry Cullun (fifth year).

2022 record: 5-12 (third in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Tooele, 1-0, in the 5A play-in game.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2022 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 28 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Nathan Nelson, Holding Mid, Sr.

Wyatt Mercardo, CB, Sr.

Alex Johnson, CB, Sr.

Kaden Nelson, FB, Sr.

Owen Kallas, M/F, Sr.

Marcus Lloyd, F, Sr.

Hayden Mundinger, M, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sam Gomez, F, Sr.

Jannis Gerland, M, Jr.

Zachary Reeves, CB, So.

Jesus Dominguez, M, Jr.

Stivan Montoya, M, Jr.

Coach comment: We are a young team but have good leadership and talent. We are confident we can grow this year and be a challenge for any team we play.

4. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jerry Johnson (fifth year).

2022 record: 13-7 (fourth in Region 9 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 2-1, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2022 defense: 1 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jose Nava, GK, Sr.

Sam Larsen, Centerback, Sr.

Sammy Bird, Midfield, Sr.

Maxx Montague, Fullback, Sr.

Eli Simmons, Forward, Sr.

Cayden Bowers, Striker, Sr.

Carson Bybee, Forward, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kojo Bird, Fullback, Jr.

Jackson Williams, Midfield, Jr.

Jack Shepherd, Midfield/Winger, So.

Will Hansen, Forward, So.

Coach comment: We are committed to soccer that is beautiful to watch and exciting to play. Building on our progress for the past few years, I think this year’s team has the potential to be among the top programs in the state. A lot will depend on our ability to bring our talent together and our willingness to work for each other. I like what I have seen so far in these boys. Keep an eye us.

5. Spanish Fork Dons

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shane Ferrin (14th year).

2022 record: 7-11 (fifth in Region 9 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 2-0, in the 5A first round.

2022 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2022 defense: 2 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Springville Red Devils

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tom Smith (second year).

2022 record: 3-13 (sixth in Region 9 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 2-1, in the 5A play-in games.

2022 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2022 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 30 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Cristian Garcia, F, Sr.

Will Emmett, M, Sr.

Isaac Sorensen, M, Sr.

Hayden Mellor, D, Jr.

Isaac Dodd, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ben Orme, GK, So.

Andrew Reynoso, F, Jr.

Andrew Neth, D, Jr.

Coach comment: We lost a number of players from last year, so it will be a rebuilding year for us. However, we have some excellent returners especially in the middle and a strong group of newcomers. If we can learn to play as a team, we will give everyone we play a run for their money.