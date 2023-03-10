Open in App
Vancleave, MS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Biloxi Sun Herald

A long-awaited $212 million project begins on MS 57. Here’s a map of the bypass route

By Mary Perez,

5 days ago

It’s been talked about for 20 years and finally work is under way this week to widen Mississippi 57 in Jackson County and build a bypass around traffic in Vancleave.

On Wednesday drivers got the first real indication the $212.6 million project has launched.

Crews began clearing a swath of trees on the west side of 57, starting near The Shed restaurant and heading north.

The plan is to build two more lanes to make Highway 57 a four-lane highway from I-10 to Gautier-Vancleave Road.

From there, a new four-lane highway will swing west of town and continue to the Lake O’ Pines area, taking the highway around the schools and business traffic through Vancleave.

The five-year project will continue into 2027, under the contract awarded by Mississippi Department of Transportation to W.G. Yates & Sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0Ywn_0lEZMJry00
This map from MDOT shows the path of the MS 57 bypass to the west of Vancleave. The highway will swing west at Gautier-Vancleave Road and continue to north of the stadium, with exits along the way. Mississippi Department of Transportation

The plan

Traffic will continue to use the current highway while construction is in progress.

“Crews will be working on the widening portion of the project between I-10 and Gautier Vancleave Road first,” said Anna Ehrgott, public information officer for MDOT.

“Currently, trees are being cleared in that area to make room for the new lanes ,” she said. “Two new southbound lanes will be constructed in the area. Once the southbound lanes are complete, traffic will be shifted to the new lanes in a head-to-head configuration while crews rehabilitate the northbound lanes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyTHt_0lEZMJry00
Heavy equipment clears trees to allow for construction of another two lanes of Highway 57 near The Shed restaurant. An RV park adjacent to the Shed was reduced in size to accommodate the new highway leading to Vancleave. Mary Perez/meperez@sunherald.com

She said the bypass will become State Route 57 when the work is done and the existing route through Vancleave will get a new name.

The map provided by MDOT shows exits will be built from the bypass to the current road to allow drivers to use just part of the new road to get around town if they choose.

Traffic coming down Old River Road and Poticaw Bayou Road will be able to cross the current Highway 57 and directly access the bypass, eliminating a major bottleneck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lulbi_0lEZMJry00
The northern section of the Vancleave bypass shows how traffic on Poticaw Bayou Road will be able to directly access the new road. The bypass opens land north of town to residential development, since those who work at the shipyards and along the Coast will be able to avoid traffic jams in Vancleave. Mississippi Department of Transportation

Why Vancleave?

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m glad to see it’s happening,” said Jackson County Supervisor Randy Bosarge, who represents Vancleave south of Jim Ramsay Road.

“The main purpose of this road is for an evacuation road north,” Bosarge said.

The only other four-lane, north-south road in the county is Mississippi 63 north of Moss Point and Pascagoula, he said, and more capacity is needed to move people quickly off the Coast when a hurricane approaches.

Bosarge said he also expects the bypass will improve safety and create business opportunities in Vancleave.

Highway 57 is the “main street” through Vancleave, with no alternate route to get through town.

Five schools — Vancleave High School, Middle School, Upper Elementary, Lower Elementary and Jackson County Vocational Center — are packed in 1.5 miles along the highway, creating traffic snarls during the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up of students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mPUh_0lEZMJry00
This view of the southern section of the Vancleave bypass shows how traffic on MS 57 will travel west of the current highway through the middle of town. Exits and connection to current roads will give drivers several ways to get off the bypass and go to stores and schools. Mississippi Department of Transportation

The town has just two traffic lights, both north of the schools and the main business district, and frequent accidents occur as drivers pull out of businesses and onto the highway.

“Once it’s complete, it’s going to move traffic flow in and around Vancleave,” Bosarge said of the bypass.

He sees an opportunity for small businesses to locate along the new road once the frontages are established, he said.

The bypass also opens land north of town to residential development, since those who work at the shipyards and other areas along the Coast will be able to quickly get to I-10 and avoid traffic jams in Vancleave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMe4P_0lEZMJry00
This map shows how the bypass will be built west of the business areas and schools in Vancleave. Mississippi Department of Transportation

A long time to get here

In June 2005, just two months before Hurricane Katrina, MDOT invited residents to a meeting at the Vancleave Library and presented three possible routes for widening Mississippi 57.

At that time the project was estimated to cost between $35 million and $75 million, according to an article in the Sun Herald. Once a route was selected, officials said, construction could begin in three years.

In 2009, the Sun Herald reported that property owners would be contacted the following summer with offers, as the state began to buy 425 individual pieces of land to the west of Vancleave as right-of-way for the Mississippi 57 bypass. Work was projected to start in 2012.

In 2017, MDOT said the Vancleave bypass was on hold. The state was buying the last of the rights-of-way and moving utilities, but the project had no money slated for construction .

In December 2022 , MDOT Commissioner Tom King said is a press release that work would begin in the spring on a $212.6 million project to grade, drain, bridge and pave approximately nine miles of State Route 57 from I-10 to Vancleave.

Heavy equipment clears trees to allow for construction of another two lanes of Highway 57 near The Shed restaurant. An RV park adjacent to the Shed was reduced in size to accommodate the new highway leading to Vancleave. Mary Perez/meperez@sunherald.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
The bids are in for Singing River Health System sale. When will the buyer be announced?
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Gulfport police officer back on duty after DUI conviction. He was driving the wrong way.
Gulfport, MS11 hours ago
All lanes of U.S. 49 to close in Forrest County
Hattiesburg, MS5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Mississippi Coast city is the best small town in the US for shopping, USA Today says
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago
Biloxi man, 23, killed in Interstate 12 wreck, Louisiana State Police say
Covington, LA1 day ago
2-vehicle accident Friday night claims life of Ocean Springs woman
Ocean Springs, MS4 days ago
MS Coast man set to plead guilty in PPE price gouging scheme that targeted VA hospitals
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago
Ocean Springs woman identified as victim in fatal Washington Ave. wreck
Ocean Springs, MS4 days ago
Man killed in West Mobile roundabout crash
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Stolen from Biloxi decades ago, a rifle used in 1847 was just found hidden in Delaware
Biloxi, MS12 hours ago
One dead in fatal crash on Saturday night
Ocean Springs, MS3 days ago
79-year-old woman killed in hit and run in Gulfport
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Pearl River County couple arrested on drug charges
Picayune, MS2 days ago
Baldwin Co Sheriff: Murder-suicide investigation at park
Fairhope, AL3 days ago
It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for March 13
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
4 homicide investigations in WKRG viewing area this weekend: What we know
Mobile, AL3 days ago
City of Prichard releases identity of man killed at gas station Saturday night
Prichard, AL3 days ago
Woman who died in head-on crash on U.S. 98 identified as missing woman from Theodore: ALEA
Theodore, AL5 days ago
Three restaurants across the Mississippi Coast cited in health department inspections
Biloxi, MS8 days ago
Murder suspect out on bond arrested on assault charge at Rickarby Park
Mobile, AL21 hours ago
Duo caught with stolen fire hydrant during traffic stop, Alabama cops say
Mobile, AL5 days ago
Parents arrested 30 years after allegedly dumping newborn in dumpster
Picayune, MS5 days ago
Parents charged 30 years after trash bag with dead baby found in Mississippi, cops say
Picayune, MS5 days ago
Make that 42 months in prison Coast man will serve for cross burning
Gulfport, MS6 days ago
Two teens in custody after driving stolen truck, causing crash involving school bus
D'iberville, MS6 days ago
Harrison County Sheriff says colon cancer diagnosis led to retirement decision
Gulfport, MS4 days ago
D’Iberville police investigating crash involving stolen car, school bus
D'iberville, MS6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy