hiphop-n-more.com

Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Rap Over Each Other’s Beats On ‘Slipping Into Darkness’ — Watch The Video By Akaash, 5 days ago

By Akaash, 5 days ago

Hitmaka made some noise yesterday when he said that he’s hotter than Hit-Boy because you don’t hear Hit-Boy on the radio. Everyone had an opinion ...